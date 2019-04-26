Meet Rapper Nani Lata Khanchandani, Who Stole Ranveer Singh’s Heart With Her Latest Video

Earlier this year, Ranveer Singh took the country by storm with his amazing rapping skills in the movie Gully Boy, inspiring millions of people to try their hands at rapping. But little could one think that the craze would also catch up with the senior citizens of the country.

Yes, you read that right. Stepping into Ranveer’s shoes is seen 76-year-old Lata Khanchandani, a well-known hairstylist based in Mumbai, who began rapping after watching Ranveer’s performance in the movie.

Based on the lines of ‘Apna time aayega’, Khanchandani tweaked the lyrics of her song, which goes on like “Kaise yeh zamana hai, aadmi deewana hai, raja ya rank ho khali haath jaana.” The video which has already gone viral with over 3 million views on Instagram in just two days also caught Ranveer’s attention who reposted it saying “Aunty G #bohthard”.

Take a look at this incredible rapper Nani who is absolutely killing it 😉