Meet Puppeteer Anurupa Roy, Who Uses Her Puppets For Psychological & Social Interventions

Anurupa Roy is a puppeteer and puppet designer who started dabbling in puppets with a diploma from the University of Stockholm.

Her deep interest in India’s rich puppetry traditions kicked in after she returned to India and worked with the first Putul Yatra, the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s annual puppet festival.

She has used puppets for psychological and social interventions in conflict areas like Kashmir, Sri Lanka, and Manipur, as well as to raise awareness about HIV/ AIDS and gender issues. And, at the same time, she’s worked on comic plays like Almost 12th Night, which looks at Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night from a woman’s perspective.

It was Roy’s Mahabharata puppetry show that shot her to fame and also won her an award. Speaking of Katkatha’s (puppetry show with a story) distinct appeal, she told The Hindu, “Puppetry is an art that combines the plastic and the performative even in its most basic form. The company came from a storytelling background but we were joined by dancers like chau expert Avinash Kumar who choreographed Mahabharata — so we added more folk martial forms. Then we were joined by a trained sculptor Mohammed Shameem, who could create big puppets like the horse’s head used in Mahabharata. All this brought a whole new sensibility to the art.”

The performers at her show are well-aware of the verses of the epics and she thinks this is a very important aspect. She said, “Every performer from this tradition needs to know a few thousand verses from the epics. And there is a couple that plays the roles of vidushakas on stage, Sillakayatta and his wife Bangarakha, asking questions about the motives of gods and goddesses with great wisdom. There is a pre-Hindu tradition here, very vocal and very political.”

She stated that there are a good number of women artistes in the traditional performing communities of the South, especially in shadow puppetry, but significantly less in other parts of India. She adds, “The urban scene is a mixed bag, but that is changing.”

H/T: The Hindu