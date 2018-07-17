Meet This Punjabi Doctor From California Who Has An Artsy Alter Ego ‘Cheeky Billo’

Even though Ena Chahal put her soul into graduating from a medical school, she never betrayed her childhood passion for art. As a kid, she remembers being all-dramatic around colours and painting most of the time. Her life at present is pretty much the same, except that she now draws for a living!

Last week, IWB exchanged some fun emails with this Doctor-Artist who draws quirky Punjabi characters on apparels, phone cases, and as posters.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

We’re guessing your folks call you ‘Billo,’ pyaar se.

Well, that may be true because, let’s face it, Billo is one of the most common nicknames in Punjabi families. Even Punjabi songs have a Billo featured in them, who the singer is trying to woo, ha-ha. As far as Cheeky Billo is concerned, it’s very much inspired by my life in every way.

I was a chubby kid and as I grew older and started taking care of my health, I lost some extra body fat. But somehow, I could never get the ‘charm’ off my cheeks (giggles). Since then, I have had many pet names that involved the mention of my cheeks, and cheeky is one of them. Having said that, I love how “Cheeky” can be interpreted in many ways, complementing my personality because I’m rarely ever serious! I wanted to name my artwork after something that would describe me fully, which is why I also added “Billo” to it.

Please tell us that the characters Billu and Babloo are also inspired by someone in your circle. They are adorable!

Thank you! While Billu’s life is inspired by my brother’s childhood, Babloo is a fictional older brother to Billu who I simply imagine having around. My sibling is extremely naughty and, honestly, I can’t overlook how similar he and Billu are in nature. Guess what, I am currently working on creating a full family with different characters. Can’t wait for my parents to find themselves on my website tickling the funny bone!

BILLU * the naughty one! 👳🏼‍♀️ 80 Likes, 4 Comments – E N A C H A H A L 🌹 (@cheekybillo) on Instagram: “BILLU * the naughty one! 👳🏼‍♀️”

As a Punjabi, is it right to say that your artwork is highly inspired by North-Indian culture?

That’s absolutely right. My work is mostly about Punjabi culture and that explains the many Sikh characters on my page. People usually see turbans as a foreign object and it’s misinterpreted more often than we would like. My motive is to create relatable and fun characters wearing turbans and patkas in hopes of creating awareness and opening a dialogue between different cultures. With this, I also want young turbaned Sikhs to see my artwork that they can identify with. After all, we rarely see such illustrations in the mainstream art world.

SSS 02 || Have more than you show, speak less than you know. 💥 113 Likes, 8 Comments – E N A C H A H A L 🌹 (@cheekybillo) on Instagram: “SSS 02 || Have more than you show, speak less than you know. 💥”

Do you think your audience in the West has taken a notice of your Indian-esque work?

People who follow me on Instagram know that my work can be bought from my website. In the hope of reaching more people, I’ve recently started selling on Etsy. This is my only marketing tool at the moment.

How has putting your art out there helped you?

In 2015, Cheeky Billo was only about the random pictures I’d click from my camera. Later, I started sharing my abstract artwork on the page. In short, it took me a while (two years, to be precise) to showcase my original artwork on the internet. It certainly has gone through many phases, and so have I. I’m glad I could finally share everything I created inspired by my own culture and heritage.

Beard rule #8 : the beard answers to no one. 115 Likes, 8 Comments – E N A C H A H A L 🌹 (@cheekybillo) on Instagram: “Beard rule #8 : the beard answers to no one.”

We see a lot of Sabyasachi-inspired illustrations, too. Is he your favourite?

He’s the best, isn’t he? I’m keeping my fingers crossed, hoping that he will notice me very soon!

3/3 * FLORA 🌺 144 Likes, 12 Comments – E N A C H A H A L 🌹 (@cheekybillo) on Instagram: “3/3 * FLORA 🌺”

Mr. Mukherjee, are you listening?