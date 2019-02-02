Meet Pinky Maidasani, India’s First Female Folk Rapper Who Refused To Bow Down To Sexism

“As we know, in India, the scene of rapping began with men, thus it became another one of those only-for-men careers. So, initially, when I would rap, people would comment ‘ladki ho ke rap karti hai’. So, I chose to ignore it all and just go on. And India is a democratic country, people have the right to spew out whatever goes on in their head and I have the freedom to not give a damn, so I don’t,” Pinky Maidasani told IWB.

Known as India’s first female folk rapper, Pinky started rapping in the year 2012 when she sang Kikli Kalerdi for the Bollywood film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana along with Honey Singh. Despite the rampant sexism in the industry and the fact that she comes from a background where she had no ‘star-support’ to assure her success, she worked hard to carve her own spot.

She recently released her song Bullet Wale Saiyaan, a desi folk-rap song, and her sixth single. In a recent chat with IWB, she shared her love for folk rapping, the experience of the first female folk rapper and why singing reality shows are not the stepping stones for anyone’s career.

Excerpts:

What was it that attracted you towards becoming a folk rapper?

I always loved rapping, I had been doing that for years like the morning aarti would be happening ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare!’ and I would instantly change that into rap as well. laughs* but I had felt this pull towards folk music and just as an experiment, I made a folk-rap and I loved it! And I have always felt that for the young generation, folk is something unknown, forgettable, they don’t even know about it. So, I thought, why not express our culture in the form of rap?

And also folk rap is a one-of-a-kind, and very people all over the world to give me competition, so that’s another win-win!

So, many denote you as India’s first female folk rapper, how does it feel to bear this title?

Awesome, honored! Becoming a folk rapper has changed my life. While many were concerned over my decision of making a career in a field which is mostly unheard of i.e., folk rapping. Just yesterday, I recorded a song for a movie. When I picked up folk rapping and decided to pursue my dream, I just wished for my talent to be recognized. Now, because of it I stand out as someone unique and it feels amazing.

You earlier mentioned that you hardly let sexist comments faze you. But what affects one the most is the patriarchial behavior of their own family, have you ever faced it?

Never! In fact, it is my family that gave me the strength to be where I am today. Mine is a family that celebrates and respects women. My mother once told me: “Make getting successful in the career of your choice your goal, not marriage, do that when and if you want to.” I was never pestered to learn cooking because I am a girl, no restrictions that are based on my gender. My sister is a DJ and she was raised like I was- free, bold and confident.

My mother gets her forward thinking from her own mother who never forced her to ditch her dreams in the name of ‘ladkia sacrifice karti hai.’ My father, my brother are more than willing to make my dreams come true. In fact, they come to most of my music recordings to watch me sing.

You were once a contestant on the music reality show Indian Idol and in many of your interviews, you have often mentioned that the show did nothing for your career. Do you think that such shows are more concerned about their TRPs then being the boosting platform for upcoming talents?

100 percent! As you mentioned, I was in Indian Idol as well and I came to realize that these shows are just there to make money and not for giving talent a platform or make someone’s career. These shows keep people who will help their TRPs to jump, whose emotional life stories will give the show to connect with its audience.

One has to go through their own journey to reach the goal they have in mind, so I am not saying that don’t try your luck in these shows, I did too, just bear in mind that the path to success is not easy.

Exactly. So, what about your upcoming projects?

I am planning to collaborate with artists from different countries like Turkey, Australia. Like, a friend of mine, a talented singer, is in Istanbul, Turkey. I want to mash their folk and ours. After all, music is magic and it would be amazing to hear the wonder this combination will bring about.