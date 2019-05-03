Meet Photojournalist Smita Sharma, Who’s Documenting The Lives Of Fiery Policewomen In The Country

An independent photojournalist based in Delhi, Smita Sharma’s work primarily focuses on gender, health, social and human rights issues.

Born and raised in Shillong, Sharma graduated in photojournalism and documentary photography from the International Center of Photography, New York, in 2013 and pursued a post-graduate diploma in Journalism from University of Pune.

She is the recipient of The Washington Post Award at the Eddie Adams Workshop in 2013, National Silver and PVCHR Bronze medal for Protection of Human Rights at Rex Conclave, and Indian Of The Year award for her contribution in the field of journalism by Brands Academy. While Sharma’s work has been published in various international publications, which include The Washington Post, The New York Times, BBC World, TIME Lightbox, The Globe and Mail, Spiegel, Channel 4, Caravan Magazine, Newsweek, and Human Rights Watch, to name a few, it has also been screened and exhibited in various countries including USA, India, Cambodia, Myanmar, South Korea, France, the UK, and Saudi Arabia.

Photojournalist Smita Sharma

Since 2016, Sharma has been working on a project on human trafficking in South Asia, where she has been documenting the flesh trade, domestic servitude, bride trafficking and how all this operates in the region. And in one of her projects named Women Police patrol, she documented the portraits of policewomen from various parts of the country, who have been combating sexual violence against women in public spaces in India. Take a look at some of the stories documented by Smita.

Portrait of S P Kiro who is part of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). I made this portrait of her at the Ranchi Railway Station Platform office. Kiro has been working at this position for two years and has helped nab many traffickers. The traffickers (both men and women) bring young girls from their villages to this station and take them to big metropolis to sell them to placement agencies. Most traffickers work along with placement agencies and they together run the human trafficking racket in India. Jharkhand’s tribal areas is one of the hot beds for domestic servitude trafficking. Hundreds of girls are lured with good food, clothes and mobile phones and taken by traffickers to big cities and sold. #humantrafficking #india #portrait 512 Likes, 9 Comments – Smita Sharma (@smitashrm) on Instagram: “Portrait of S P Kiro who is part of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). I made this portrait of her…”

Sharing the Portrait of SP Kiro who is a part of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sharma shot this portrait of her at the Ranchi Railway Station Platform office. Sharing Kiro’s role in nabbing traffickers, Sharma writes, “Kiro has been working at this position for two years and has helped nab many traffickers. The traffickers (both men and women) bring young girls from their villages to this station and take them to big metropolis to sell them to placement agencies. Most traffickers work along with placement agencies and they together run the human trafficking racket in India. Jharkhand’s tribal areas are one of the hotbeds for domestic servitude trafficking. Hundreds of girls are lured with good food, clothes, and mobile phones and taken by traffickers to big cities and sold.”

It was nine years ago when Jhooma Meena, 28, joined the police force and became the first woman from her village in Rajasthan to receive an education and get a job. Speaking to Sharma, Meena shared, “When I wear the uniform, I become confident. Before this, I would have been scared and nervous to leave my house. Now there’s no reluctance or fear. Men don’t stare at us when they see us in the uniform, they don’t look at us in the wrong way.”

Very excited to share some photos from the project that I shot for @elleuk on Women Police Patrol who are combating sexual violence against women in public spaces in India. This is the first time I not only took photos and video but also flew a drone. This project is a collaboration between @fullerproject & @elleuk. @louisedonovan_ helped produce this project with a beautifully written article. A big thanks to Jaipur Police for their support. Link to the film shared in bio. #women #police #india #sexualviolence 318 Likes, 9 Comments – Smita Sharma (@smitashrm) on Instagram: “Very excited to share some photos from the project that I shot for @elleuk on Women Police Patrol…”

This series of photos was shot by Sharma for a project that she did for Elle UK, that documented policewomen on motorcycles who patrolled the streets of Jaipur taking action against sexual harassment and assault in public spaces. Seen below is a video that she shot for the same series.

Sharing a trailer of the film which I shot for @elleuk on the unique initiative run by the Jaipur Police on combating sexual violence against women in public spaces. My amazing partner @louisedonovan_ travelled with me to Jaipur and helped produce this story as part of the Warrior Series for @fullerproject & @elleuk. Huge thanks to super cop Gaurav Srivastava and Jaipur Police for supporting this story and Rekha Singh for on ground support. Christina Asquith and @natasha__bird thanks for giving me the opportunity. Will share the link to the film and accompanying article and photos in bio soon. #womenpolice #india #sexualviolence #combats 240 Likes, 21 Comments – Smita Sharma (@smitashrm) on Instagram: “Sharing a trailer of the film which I shot for @elleuk on the unique initiative run by the Jaipur…”

Seen here is IPS Swati Lakra, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Hyderabad City Police, along with Commissioner of Police Mehendar Reddy, who launched “She Team” in October 2014. With their commitment to providing safe and secure areas in the city, She Team identifies prominent places and timings where harassment takes place and initiates action against it.

Talking about their work, Sharma shared, “Her team consists of police inspectors and constables who make rounds of the city in civilian clothes carrying a hidden camera to curb sexual harassment of women in public places. Hats off to Addl. CP Lakra for her vision, and the Hyderabad City Police for taking such an important initiative to make the city safer for women. We need more such initiatives in the entire country to tackle the issue of existing sexual violence.”

Picture credit: Arko Sen