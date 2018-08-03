Meet Parents Of Differently-Abled, Who Have Set Up Special Homes For Those Like Their Children

In Bengaluru, Ruby Singh, the mother of an autistic man, runs ALFAA (Assisted Living for Autistic Adults), a trust and daycare centre that looks after 22 specially-abled people aged 14 to 29. Her team consists of 14 special educators and caretakers.

Only if the Government provides these parents with some financial aid, the living conditions, levels of care and pricing could be subsidised as running these homes currently proves to be a challenge. Finance, for sure, is a common problem that many parents of differently-abled children running special homes face.

Academic session at ALFAA

Sangopita

Sangopita, meaning ‘to nurture’ in Sanskrit, is a facility in Badlapur that was set up by Ravindra and Sujata Sugwekar. Their son, Akshay, 22, has cerebral palsy and it was him they kept in mind while laying down the foundation which has gardens, yoga rooms, dormitories, and a daycare centre. It is a charitable trust which has a seven-member board of doctors and parents.

Sangopita has a staff of 32, including caretakers and special educators looking after the residents, who get training in communication and making handicrafts like paper bags, candle, and handkerchief.

Vishwas Gore

There is another facility in Badlapur, named Adhar. Set up in 1994 by a trust made up of parents, run by Vishwas Gore, 57, and houses 220 people aged 18 to 75.

Another facility called Savali Centre in Pune was started by 81-year-old Vasant Thakar who converted his three-storey bungalow and a plot in Pune into residential homes for special children. These homes now house 50 residents. “My daughter was my sole concern in the beginning, but now I have people as old as 67 living a better life here,” Thakar said.

But unlike ALFAA, the centers Adhar, Savali, and Sangopita have luckily found financial support in donations and the money they earn from the selling of products that the residents make. “We were lucky to have psychiatrists and physiotherapists who volunteer to help us out for free because of the doctors on our board of trustees. Otherwise, it would have really added to our costs,” said Sujata of Sangopita.

While the government may be inadequate in providing help to its differently abled population, parents chose to be the constant support of not only their child but also of others as well. In Kerala, N Kamalasanan, 76, and CK Sarojini, 72, two retired school teachers, parents of a mentally challenged daughter, donated property worth ₹8 crore to the Kerala government which they can use as special care homes

Kamalasanan and Sarojini with their daughter Priya.

“In our country, the mentally-challenged face a bleak future,” Kamalasanan said. “Since there is no help available, many families push them out on to the streets. We need better care. The homes built on our family land will be a message of hope for those in need of such help.”

H/T: Hindustan Times