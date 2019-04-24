Meet Olympic Swimmer Nisha Millet, Whose Swimming Academy Is Catering To People From All Age Groups

For Bengaluru based Olympic swimmer Nisha Millet, her journey into the world of swimming began with a wobbly start.

It was at the age of five when Nisha had a near drowning experience, as she was accidentally pushed into a small fish pond at a family friend’s home. Although she was saved immediately, the incident left some bitter memories for Nisha that made her “stay away from pools” for quite a few years.

However, under the guidance of her father, who insisted that she overcame her fear, Nisha learnt swimming leaving behind her traumatic memory. In the year 2000, Nisha became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympics in the 200-meter freestyle competition which led her to represent the country at the Sydney Olympics. Post that she also participated in the World Swimming Championship, the Asian Games, and the Australian Nationals. For her remarkable achievements in the sport, Nisha was also named as the ‘best sportswoman’ by the Prime Minister of India in the year 1997 and 1999.

As Nisha’s parents had worked hard to finance her swimming career, she wanted to help them in return. That’s when the idea of teaching swimming to others struck her, and she went on to open the Nisha Millet Swimming Academy in Bengaluru in the year 2004. Today, Nisha’s academy, which has a team of instructors with nine pools throughout the city, holds swimming sessions for different age groups, right from toddlers to senior citizens.

Certified by Austswim, Australia’s national centre for the teaching of swimming and water safety, Nisha’s academy has a talented team of instructors, who have completed various levels of Austswim training. “We teach with a lot of passion, with a lot of heart,” shared Nisha with TNM.

Like any other sport, swimming also requires a good amount of time to hone one’s skills, but over the years, Nisha has frequently encountered parents who assume that the sport can be learnt by their child in just a few weeks. Stressing on the importance for the parents to understand that every child has a different learning graph, Nisha suggests that swimming classes which are primarily a summer vacations trend needs to go beyond that.

Nisha believes in giving as much individualised attention as possible to each of her students in the academy, by especially focusing on techniques like breathing exercises and staying underwater. “Those kind of experiences are more important than learning the stroke,” she explains.

Two years ago, Nisha’s academy introduced a competitive program for children aged between seven to 17 at the Kensington Pool in Ulsoor. With 60 children in the team currently, who are ranked sixth in the state, many of the swimmers have gone on to win national and state-level medals.

H/T: The News Minute