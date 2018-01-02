Meet Nong Rose, The First Transgender Boxer Who Will Be Entering The Ring In France

Twenty-one-year-old Nong Rose is training hard in central Thailand’s Chachoengsao province as you read this, with her brother as her sparring partner. She is getting ready to achieve some tough milestones, and being the first transgender boxer to enter the ring in the Muay Thai match in France is on her list.

Learning how to jab, cross and kick at the age of eight, their teacher has been their uncle, a professional Muay Thai fighter, who taught them the basics of boxing. “Since (we were) little ones, we used to fight… but she was always stronger than me,” Nong Rose’s twin brother, Somrak Polchareon, said.

But where Nong Rose is today, hasn’t been an easy feat. Though assigned male at birth, named Somros Polchareon, she had always felt like a girl and at the age of 14, she started to dress like one too.

“When I started fighting (as a girl), I was afraid that people would not accept me,” she said, remembering how hard it was to find her place among the men she competed against, who were initially angered by her appearance and found it hard to accept her.

“In my village, everyone knew me so it was easy,” she said. “But outside the city, some boxers looked at me wrong and said that trans people could not win.”

Though Thailand enjoys a reputation of being a nation that is a free-spirited haven for LGBTQ people, discrimination against them is rampant here as well. Till 2012 the act of changing one’s gender was considered a mental illness by the military, but even now the practice is not legally recognized.

Fighting all prejudices around her identity, Nong Rose choose to answer them all with her amazing victories, by winning half of her 300 matches till date. “In combat, she always walks on you and hammers you with her knees,” said Chalongchai Meemindee, a 25-year-old boxer.

Knees of steel, ha? Well, with her steely determination it is hardly a surprise, right?

H/T: The Hindu