Meet Nivi Murthy, A Young Entrepreneur Promoting Sustainability And Providing Platform To Young Designers

Two years ago, 29-year-old Nivi Murthy started Ikkivi to support and give emerging young designers a platform. A year later, she decided to promote fashion sustainability too. Gordon B. Hinckley once said, “Every good citizen adds to the strength of the nation,” and Nivi is a good example of it.

“We want to promote slow fashion and give a platform to the amazing, emerging talent of our country”, said the 29-year-old entrepreneur. Nivi is a millennial who is taking one step at a time for a sustainable environment. While her wardrobe is sustainable, she is guilty of unconscious un-sustainable habits that flow in daily life.

But, she strives to change that soon. We learned more about the sustainability mantra followed by her and her brand. Read excerpts:

To start with, tell us about the criteria for picking brands.

We know all brands are not 100% sustainable, and frankly, it’s difficult to be one. But what we look for is the intention of working towards full sustainability. A conversation with the designer and sample are few of the first things that help us see through the intentions and make decisions. They are followed by learning about wages paid to employees.

So, how do both the ends connect? Is it you hunting and approaching or is it the other way round?

It is actually a combination both. The designers in the industry, who have heard about us, approach us and from our side, we research and look for young talents through pop-ups, exhibitions, and online hunting.

Has this helped you connect better with artisans?

Yes, quite a lot. We’re still not connected with them directly but through our designers who work on dyeing techniques. It’s wonderful to be part of providing and respecting the work of the karigars through designers and help them take the legacy forward.

Now, let us peek into the sustainable lifestyle of Nivi.

Up until last year, I was a consumer of fast fashion but now I am on a pathway of slow fashion and my wardrobe is slowing transforming into a sustainable one. In terms of lifestyle, I am still working on it and striving for better choices. I am trying to be more conscious and aware of the things I use.

On that note, tell us about the sustainable brand that rules your wardrobe.

Brands from Ikkivi and my mother’s clothes.

How do you respond to the common remark, “Sustainable clothing is very expensive”?

Well, it is true that they are expensive. But the process behind its creation also is. The fabric procurement, manufacturing, maintaining fair trade and pay, doing the right thing for environment and artisans is a long and ethical process that demands time and money both.

The fast fashion trend has trained our minds that a good dress can easily be bought at 1000 or under, so why pay more? This processes our minds to dodge slow fashion, which actually runs on the ethical procedure. We need to understand and maybe re-train our minds that let’s buy an everlasting dress worth 5,000 instead of buying 5 from a fast-fashion brand. This way you are fair to the environment and the people behind the creation.

And, what, in your opinion, is the most important thing to look for in ethical fashion?

It’s definitely the fabric and quality of the finished garment. Then, followed by where it’s made and who makes it.

In a world dominated by fast-fashion, what are the challenges faced by sustainable designers?

It’s the lack of resources. And, lack of business acumen. When I say this, what I mean is that designers are artistic people and everybody doesn’t have a knack for business. This results in the difficulty of managing and understanding the market.

Another is, it’s difficult for them to stick to 100% sustainable because the procedure from procurement to management is expensive. And, consumer percentage buying the high-priced product is less. So, designers often have to compromise on the material and mix different fabrics to compete in the market and sell cheaper.

How do you think the consumers can read the label well?

See the fabric content and find about the design story. Design story is very important. A sustainable clothing brand will always have these things on the label.

And, what should we research before we step out to buy?

First is to know what you need and what you want. See the shelf life of the clothing item and evaluate the number of times you’re going to wear it. Always buy an item that is everlasting. Second is to learn more about the designer, which actually gives the best insight.

What will be your advice to the young sustainable designers who are struggling and trying to get into the industry?

Keep going. Just keep going. It might be difficult to set up a sustainable market now but keep patience as the customers are becoming more and more aware with every passing day.

Take a note, designers. Do not lose hope, ever!

The sustainable clothing market somehow is divided between casual, boho, and street-style wear. Why do you think it is missing from the evening wear category?

It’s a cycle. There has been less demand from the consumers and hence there has been no supply. And, there’s no demand because demand has not been created. So, this needs to be worked upon.

Your team is quite geographically spread. How do you manage?

Our team consists of four members. I handle the merchandising department, Rhea Gupte is our creative director who handles from Goa, our social media is taken care of from Imphal and our social media intern works from Nairobi, Kenya.

Rhea and I meet once a month, and all of us get on a con call if required.

What is your brand’s take on inclusivity?

It’s awesome and we’re proud to say we are. We can assure to be only more in coming days. Fashion is for everybody and it should be represented in the same way, is what we feel.

Lastly, how do you see sustainability evolve in India in the next five years?

It’s a slow process but it is happening. The market is slowly broadening, people are slowly understanding, so a better market is what we hope for the future. As a brand, we want to contribute by providing vendors to designers who can provide them required organic materials and make sustainability creation an easy process for them.