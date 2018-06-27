Meet Nine Y.O. Jiya Thakur, Who Caught International Choreographer Matt Steffanina’s Attention

When it comes to dancing, its definition would be incomplete without mentioning one of the most popular names in the field – international choreographer and dancer, Matt Steffanina. A well-known name in the dance-world, he puts up dance videos as well as tutorials for people on YouTube and Instagram.

So, recently he posted a choreography on a Brazilian song Bum Bum Tam Tam and soon people started replicating his steps. But then nine-year-old Jiya Thakur‘s video dancing to the song caught Matt’s attention and he immediately reposted it on his Instagram profile.

WHAT!🔥💀 anyone know who this lil gangster is??!! one of the best covers I've ever seen. #BumBumTamTam

As we can see that the little champ has mastered the steps and her moves are flawless so it was not surprising when Matt sent her a direct message, asking her to come to Los Angeles to dance with him!

Its made my day. . Thank u sir for such wonderful words @mattsteffanina #bumbumtamtam @remodsouza

Want to know who this mystery girl is? Well, Jiya was born and brought up in Hyderabad. She won the popular dance reality TV show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters Season 4. And looks like she is on her way to gain a lot of international acclaim as well.