Meet Nilanshi Patel Who Holds Guinness Record Of Longest Hair On A Teenager

Long hair for me has always been synonymous with limited freedom as I have to constantly save my long locks from getting in the way of, well, everything! So, imagine my surprise (and shock) when I discovered that 16-year-old Nilanshi Patel, of Gujrat, hasn’t cut her hair in 10 years, and has ended up making a Guinness World Record: Longest Hair on a Teenager.

She started growing her hair at the age of six when she got a very bad haircut. It was then that she decided that there would be not cutting her hair again and today, her hair are 67 inches long and surpass her ankles.

Though it takes an hour to comb it, Patel is the least bothered by her hair and loves looking after them. Her mother also assists her in daily hair routine. “My mother helps me to braid and to comb my hair,” she said.

“I style it as a long braid and also as a bun. I don’t face any problems with my hair. I do all the sports and all the things with my hair. It’s a lucky charm for me, clearly,” she added.

H/T: Vogue