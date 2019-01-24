Meet Niharika Bhatt, The First Woman IPS Officer To Lead Chandigarh’s Police Contingent On Republic Day

A 2015 batch IPS officer, Niharika Bhatt joined the Chandigarh Police in June 2018, after she was transferred from Uttarakhand. Now posted as assistant superintendent of police (ASP) South Division of Chandigarh Police, she will be the first woman IPS officer to lead the contingent of Chandigarh Police for Republic Day parade.

Speaking to a local daily, Bhatt shared, “My seniors asked me to lead the parade and I said yes. I have never led the contingent for a parade before or after joining IPS. I am proud to do it on behalf of the Chandigarh Police force. It is an honour to lead the contingent. I am happy that the responsibility was bestowed on me and am excited about it.’’

As the South Division of Chandigarh has a high crime rate, Bhatt shared how she tackles anti-social elements, making it safer for women. “We have identified several blind spots where there is a probability of unscrupulous elements targeting women. Police teams are keeping a regular check on these spots; they have been there both in uniform and plain clothes. There are also clear instructions from the SSP to all the ranks of policemen to help the women in any problem. We have been holding sensitisation drives for police officials regarding women-related issues. They know the protocol that needs to be followed when a woman lodges a complaint. The city has a woman SSP and ASP, women can approach us on our mobile phone numbers anytime they face any problem.”

H/T: IDiva