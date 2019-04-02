Meet Modhura Palit, The First Indian Woman To Be Chosen For The 2019 Angenieux Special Encouragement

At the Festival de Cannes, cinematographer Modhura Palit from Kolkata has become the first Indian and the first Indian woman to be chosen for the 2019 Angenieux Special Encouragement at the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in cinematography ceremony, which was recently started to encourage young, aspiring cinematographers around the world.

An alumna of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Modhura has worked on three feature films, numerous short films, ads, documentaries, and TVCs.

“It feels quite unreal, to be honest. It is very difficult for me to fathom the weight of this. It feels like a pat on the back at the end of a good shot. Of all the hardships I’ve faced and taboos I’ve broken, this award gives me a sense of validation. As if all this struggle was worth it,” says Palit on the recognition she has received.

Palit’s films have bagged her numerous awards. She is credited for her films like Paper Boy which was based on little boys in Kolkata who lived a life devoid of opportunities and zest, The Girl Across The Stream which was made as a part of 2015 China Youth Film Project and Meet Sohee, a Korean film which she made during her time at the Busan International Film Festival.

Palit aspired to become a cinematographer since she was a child. Despite coming from a family who was supportive of her choices, her journey in the profession of cinematography wasn’t easy as it is yet another field which is male-dominated.

“The women who are cinematographers in India are warriors. They are fighting a battle against patriarchy, social norms, their own biology — balancing home, kids and a 100-men crew on a shooting floor,” she shared. “I think the biggest challenge is to get to the shooting floor. Before we can even get there, women are mostly judged by their physical appearances and ability. Can they lift the camera or not? Can they pull a 20-hour shoot or not? The craft of the person is simply ignored.”

Talking about the challenges she faced in her line of work, Palit said, “I have mostly worked on projects that have an almost absent or very small budget. So I’ve always tried to work around obstacles and problems to find the best solution, with the available resources. When the audience watches a film, they don’t know under what conditions or despite which difficulties it was shot. They just see the final product, and there’s no scope for error.”

Sharing her idea about the future of women in cinematography, Palit added, “The underlying philosophy that cinematographers should be brawny men, tossing the camera up and down like a football, should change. Women cinematographers are a big culture shock to many. Puritans don’t know how to deal with women directors of photography, especially the idea of being ordered by female heads of departments. The society has gendered our job and associated social parameters to it. Breaking these norms is still an uphill task.”

