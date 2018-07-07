Meet Moa Subong And His Wife Arlena, Who Made The Easiest Musical Instrument In The World

Moa Subong, a 57-year-old musician from Nagaland, had been looking for a traditional Naga instrument which would capture the essence of his wife, Arlena’s, compositions. It was on a fine morning in December 2004, when he finally created his new instrument which he named the Bamhum, a wind instrument made of bamboo.

In fact, the creation of this flute-like instrument earned Moa the National Award for Grassroot Innovation in March 2017 by former President Pranab Mukherjee.

“There aren’t too many traditional Naga instruments—we have a couple, but our options are limited,” Moa said. To play the instrument, the user has to hum a tune into its “hole,” producing a sweet sound.

“I have used the Bamhum for a few of my performances. It’s definitely one of the easiest instruments to play. But of course, you do have to know how to sing,” says Alobo Naga, a popular Naga musician. “It’s a clever idea—as kids, we used to fashion similar instruments out of papaya stems. But using bamboo is pure genius.”

With his wife Arlena, he has formed a folk fusion band called Abiogenesis and with his band performances, promoted the instrument. In the band, Arelena is the lead singer and Bamhum player.

Moa makes the Bamhums in a workshop at home, picking out quality bamboo by himself, after which he tests it for six-seven months before it becomes a full-fledged musical instrument.

“We don’t require much machinery—a stove to heat the iron rods to make the holes, and the regular cutting equipment,” he said. A tribal Naga cloth is attached to the end of the instrument. The National Innovation Foundation, under the Centre’s Department of Science and Technology, is currently helping Moa in establishing a manufacturing unit to mass produce the instrument.

