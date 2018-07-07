Saturday, July 07 2018, 11:27:24
Meet Moa Subong And His Wife Arlena, Who Made The Easiest Musical Instrument In The World

  •  July 7, 2018

Moa Subong, a 57-year-old musician from Nagaland, had been looking for a traditional Naga instrument which would capture the essence of his wife, Arlena’s, compositions. It was on a fine morning in December 2004, when he finally created his new instrument which he named the Bamhum, a wind instrument made of bamboo.

In fact, the creation of this flute-like instrument earned Moa the National Award for Grassroot Innovation in March 2017 by former President Pranab Mukherjee.

“There aren’t too many traditional Naga instruments—we have a couple, but our options are limited,” Moa said. To play the instrument, the user has to hum a tune into its “hole,” producing a sweet sound.

“I have used the Bamhum for a few of my performances. It’s definitely one of the easiest instruments to play. But of course, you do have to know how to sing,” says Alobo Naga, a popular Naga musician. “It’s a clever idea—as kids, we used to fashion similar instruments out of papaya stems. But using bamboo is pure genius.”

With his wife Arlena, he has formed a folk fusion band called Abiogenesis and with his band performances, promoted the instrument. In the band, Arelena is the lead singer and Bamhum player.

Moa Subong

Moa makes the Bamhums in a workshop at home, picking out quality bamboo by himself, after which he tests it for six-seven months before it becomes a full-fledged musical instrument.

“We don’t require much machinery—a stove to heat the iron rods to make the holes, and the regular cutting equipment,” he said. A tribal Naga cloth is attached to the end of the instrument. The National Innovation Foundation, under the Centre’s Department of Science and Technology, is currently helping Moa in establishing a manufacturing unit to mass produce the instrument.

H/T: The Better India

 

 

