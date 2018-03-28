Meet Mechanic R Rohini, Who Is Known As Bullet Rani In Her Home Town Kumbakonam

R Rohini is a daughter of a progressive man from Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. With 40 years of experience, Rohini’s father J Ravi has been a mechanic in the southern side of the Mahamaham Tank for 20 years now.

Ravi went opposite to the social norms and included his wife and daughters in the male-dominated profession. The reason along with empowering them was also for the safety of women. He told The Hindu, “I wasn’t able to employ male assistants easily because this road leads to a women’s college, and I was worried about discipline problems if I recruited young men in my garage. So my wife used to help me out with the basics in the daytime.” His elder daughter worked with him until she got married.

Rohini, one of the four daughters, is his youngest, who happened to join him in the year 2008. She used to come back from school and relieve her mother from the evening shift. “I would bring my books to the garage, and try and complete my homework while helping Appa out,” she said.

While she was out for her delivery job on 7 July 2008 an unfortunate incident took place in her life. She was hit by a bus. Rohini recalled, “I had crossed the road, but the bus hit and dragged me on my cycle for a short distance. I was bleeding from my ears and nose. The accident happened on the main road. I only remember falling down, not what happened after.” She was bed-ridden for the next 20 days which made her miss her XII boards. “Though my external wounds have healed, I still get sudden headaches and body pain, so I had to drop the idea of resuming school,” she said.

Rohini then joined her father full-time and the 24-year-old now earns between ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per month. Rohini and her father are at work every day from 10 am to 9 pm and she is so good at it now that she also handles the workshop all by herself.

She got the name Bullet Rani as she has been repairing the bike Bullet for long like a pro.

“I can repair two-wheelers of all types, not just the Bullet,” said Rohini. “Everything looks difficult when you are starting out. I’m proud to say that under my father’s training, I can pull apart any bike and set it right. Appa always says that we should try our best, even if it means breaking the parts. Luckily, I have learned how to repair things without destroying the original components,” she added.

Having missed her education does hit her sometimes but she is proud that she has become a source of inspiration. Rohini stated, “Interviews remind me of those long-lost dreams. But then I realise that I have become a role model for other girls in our vicinity. Anything is possible with hard work.”

H/T: The Hindu