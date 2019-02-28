Meet Margaret Elizabeth Cousins, Who Composed The English Translation Of Our National Anthem

The national anthem of India was written by poet Rabindranath Tagore that he sang for the very first time today back in 1919 at Madanpalle, a town in Chitoor district which was then a part of the Madras Presidency and is now in Andhra Pradesh.

While traveling across south India, Tagore chose to rest at Madanpalle in a cottage known as Olcot Bungalow from February 25 to March 2, 1919. At the Theosophical College at Madanapalle, which was located near his cottage, Wednesday nights on the campus had some fun session that included singing and he was offered to sing some of his songs.

“In a voice surprisingly light for so large a man, he sang something like a piece of geography giving a list of countries, mountains and rivers; and in a second verse a list of the religions of India. The refrain to the first verse made us pick up our ears. We asked for it again, and before long we were singing it with gusto: “Jaya hai, jaya hai, jaya hai, jaya jaya jaya jaya hai”. Next day, Rabindranath gave the swara (notes) of Jana Gana to Mrs Cousins so that the melody could have an accurate permanent record,” said Margaret Elizabeth Cousins.

While we all know the man who wrote the national anthem, very few are aware that the musical notations for the English translation of our national anthem were done by an Irish woman, trained musician Margaret Elizabeth Cousins. The very next day when Tagore sang the song he read out the lines in Bengali along with translating it into English to Margaret and then the English translation of the song named ‘Morning Song of India’ was written by Tagore in February 28, 1919.

Margaret first read translations of poems by Tagore in 1912 when she was vacationing with renowned poet W.B. Yeats and she shifted to India three years later where she started teaching English at Madanapalle College.

H/T: The Indian Express