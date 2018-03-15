Meet Mangala Mani, The Only Woman In A 23-Member Team On The 403-Day Antarctica Expedition

The scientists of ISRO had recently completed an expedition of 403 days to India’s research station, Bharathi in Antarctica. In this team of 23, Mangal Mani was the only woman and what’s more, she had never been to a place with snow before and there she was, living in the most isolated place with 22 strangers.

Here role at Bharathi was to operate and maintain the ground station where 10 of 14 orbits would be visible. The collected data was then transferred to India for processing and distribution to users. She was also selected by the BBC in its ‘100 women challenge’ for their series on Women in Science.

In a conversation with The Hindu, Mangala recounts her difficult yet adventurous journey and how, being a woman, she chose an ‘unconventional’ career and held on to it.

“It wasn’t smooth initially. Soon after my Diploma, I joined HAL, Balanagar for apprenticeship. There I was called to attend the interview in SHAR / ISRO. Accompanied by my father, I attended and was shortlisted. To my surprise, within three weeks, I got an appointment order to join ISRO; my joy knew no bounds,” she recounted.

“But this joy was short-lived when my parents expressed reluctance to send me, a young girl, to a distant place for a career. Finally, my uncle, who was a DSP, for whom dad has high regards, advised him not to hesitate to send me to ISRO which is a respectable and clean organisation (from a police department’s perspective). My parents agreed only after that,” she added.

Talking about the prerequisites of being in the field of space research today, she said, “In today’s scenario, every profession has become inter-disciplinary and is more of a domain-based research – space, weather, ocean, earth, computers, networks, astronomy, archaeology, geology etc. Space research is no exception, and all the elements of basic sciences are needed for Space technology.”

Years have passed since she faced difficulties as a woman wanting to work in her dream job, has the scenario changed? According to Mangala, the situation is much more positive, “Women are venturing into every field. Women just need to be willing, ready and take that opportunity when it comes. With the knowledge explosion, sky is not the limit, there is much more beyond.”

And her beliefs come from her experience in Antarctica, where she explored the frozen land with the 22 male members.

“I have been very cooperative and accommodative with all the members of the team, and the same was reciprocated by the male members in the team. While some adjustments had to be made by me and the others (for example in using the common facilities like washrooms, laundry services etc), a mutual respect was developed among the members creating a balanced and healthy environment,” she said.

We congratulate Mangala on her feat and wish that a day would soon come when every woman would feel as safe as she did.

H/T: The Hindu