Meet Manasi Pradhan, An Indian Activist Globally Recognized As A Voice For Women’s Rights

Growing up in a poor family in a remote village of Odisha, Manasi Pradhan faced the evil of patriarchy paired with the plague of poverty, but that only gave her the motivation to break social taboos, starting with the senseless boundaries on letting girls study.

She would walk 15km of hilly terrain daily and swamp to get to the only school in her village, thus becoming the first woman matriculate of her village. She is also the first woman law graduate of her region and today her life story is serving as an inspiration to other girls.

An internationally acclaimed women’s rights activist & author, Manasi was conferred with the prestigious ‘Women of Wonder’ award in 2018 by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel. She is the founder of Honour for Women National Campaign, which is a nationwide movement in India to end violence against women and has helped in raising awareness against the abuse women face. It has led to many state governments to take steps like prohibiting liquor & employing reforms for women.

For her inspiring work, she has been honored with the prestigious Rani Lakhsmibai Stree Shakti Puraskar in 2014 by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan and has also received the Outstanding Women Award in 2011.

H/T: Orissa Diary