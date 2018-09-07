Meet Lone Teacher KR Ushakumari, Who Travels Kilometres To Teach Tribal Children Every Day

KR Ushakumari is the only teacher at the Agasthya Ega Adhyapaka Vidyalaya, Kunnathumala, in Kerala for the past 16 years. Crossing all difficulties, going beyond human greed, Ushakumari has been teaching the kids selflessly.

Her day begins at 7.30 in the morning and ends at eight in the evening. She, in the morning, takes a scooty from her house in Amburi to Kumbikkal Kadavu in Thiruvananthapuram. She then rows a boat to the shore across and then begins a long trek.

“The government began the single teacher schools in the tribal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, back in 1999. It was there in other places like Malappuram even before that,” Ushakumari shared with The News Minute.

Not only is Ushakumari the lone teacher at the tribal school, but is also the volunteer caretaker of the children. She gets lunchtime meals for the children that include eggs and milk. “There is a caretaker who comes to cook the kanji (porridge). She would open the school and serve it to the children if I am on leave. A group from MG College provides for the breakfast of these kids, they have been doing that for three years now,” Ushakumari said.

On days when it rains heavily, Ushakumari stays back at one of her students’ homes, as she wants to avoid chances of getting stuck the next day.

The school runs classes from 1 to 4, and Usha has to teach all the subjects from Mathematics to English to Language to Environment Studies. She also has to nurture their extracurricular activities – cultural and sports. “It is really important to make them competent because after completing school here they go to regular public schools in the city and study with children who have been there,” Usha explained.

It wasn’t easy for Usha to convince parents to send their children to school In the early years. “The kids too would not be interested. They would go with their parents to farm. The books we get them would be put on fire! We used to visit every home and talk to the parents about the importance of school education,” said Usha.

It worked slowly, and today, the parents are just as keen to send their children to study. They also come for the PTI meetings and are interested in their child’s progress.

Ushakumari has received awards for her selfless social service. She won Saksharatha Puraskaram from KANFED (Kerala Association for Nonformal Education and Development) in the 80s when she worked with PN Panicker, known as the Father of the Library movement in Kerala, for the education of the elderly.

Usha hopes the tribal schools would be able to hire more than one teacher as it becomes too much for a single person to handle everything. However, Usha knows that with the kind of salary provided and hardships involved, very few would agree to come. “But few would come for that kind of salary when there is so much to travel inside the forest for, and take care of many needs.”

Salary has been an issue for Usha as well. She often receives it late, sometimes two to three months late. But her closeness with the children doesn’t allow her to leave the job. And she wants to continue for as long as she can.

H/T: The News Minute