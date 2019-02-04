Meet IPS Ilma Afroz, A Farmer’s Daughter Who Defied All Odds To Crack Civil Services

“My mother raised my younger brother and I all on her own. She is a very strong woman. Instead of quietly accepting the norm—saving up for a girl’s dowry and marrying her off—she gave me the chance to fulfil my potential,” says Ilma Afroz.

Born to a small farmer from Kundarki town in Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh, Ilma was only 14 when she lost her father to cancer. With a daughter and 12-year-old son, Ilma’s mother ensured that her children realise their ambitions. Taking her mother’s determination and hard work forward, Ilma graduated from her school and further on attended the prestigious St Stephen’s College, where she studied philosophy.

“The three years I spent studying philosophy at St Stephen’s, were the best years of my life so far. Learning the subject in an environment where professors can closely engage with students helped me imbibe important lessons. We learnt so much outside the classroom as well. Learning philosophy encourages one to think on their own,” she said.

The undergraduate course laid the foundation for her transition to public service and, talking about her learnings, Ilma said, “I learnt to formulate an argument, write convincingly and listen patiently. In class, we would read, discuss and debate Gandhiji and weigh what impact would a particular decision have in facilitating change in the life of the last person (antodaya) in the darkest village. The six schools of Indian Philosophy taught me to appreciate the diversity of thought and value systems. As the Kena Upanishad says, ‘knowledge is like Uma Himavati—bahushobhaniyam; the most illuminating of all.’”

Following this, Ilma got a scholarship to attend Oxford University and at the Wolfson College where she did her Master’s, Ilma learned a lot from the discussions and debates that she witnessed at Oxford Union debating hall. From there she went to New York City where she attended a voluntary service programme in the Manhattan.

Speaking to The Better India, Ilma said, “Every single day when I returned to my room in downtown Manhattan, I would yearn for home. For Ammi, and her smile. I would look out from the window of my room at New York skyline and watch the matchbox-like yellow taxis swarming the streets—a ubiquitous image associated with the American dream. I asked myself will my Oxford education go towards running after a ‘foreign dream’?

Inspired by Gandhiji’s dream to ‘wipe every tear from every eye’, the feeling that the nation should reap the benefit of my education and experiences grew manifold. I wanted to do my bit in fulfilling Gandhiji’s dream.”

Whenever Ilma would return home, her relatives and acquaintances would seek help from her for simple things like acquiring a ration card, filling a form or taking someone for cataract surgery. “I always knew that my happiness lay back home in India, with Ammi and all those around me,” she said.

From here on began her journey back home. She applied for civil services examination where she could work for the betterment of people. After clearing the examination in 2017, Ilma bagged 217th rank all India and inducted into the Indian Police Service. Under the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Ilma will soon undergo training for 16 months and giving credit to her mother and brother for her success, Ilma said, “My mother taught me the value of hard work. My brother didn’t save money for my dowry. Instead, he spent it on my education. Ammi and bhaiyya made numerous sacrifices to educate me.”

Ilma is delighted to see that a grassroots community network promoting education for underprivileged children in Kundarki is set up. Talking about equipping children with education, Ilma said “I want to enable young students to fulfil their immense potential, excel in academics, and hopefully, one day, give back to the nation. I want all students to get an opportunity to shine, and lend a healing touch to those around us.”

