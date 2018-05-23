Meet IAS Officer C Vanmathi Who Didn’t Let Her Economic Status Define The Magnitude Of Her Dreams

C Vanmathi while herding her family’s cattle often dreamt of becoming a District Collector. She didn’t, however, keep spurring dreams in the air but instead dared to pursue them. Owing to her hard work and passion, she today is Assistant Collector and Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Nandurbar.

Hailing from Erode district in Tamil Nadu Vanmathi was born in a lower-middle-class family. Her family’s economic status, however, didn’t define the magnitude of her dreams. While a lot of her time went in herding the cattle, she spent the rest of it studying.

Two things acted as the driving force for Vanmathi. First was the District Collector (DC) in her hometown. She was in awe as she saw him commanding respect from both the young and the old alike. The second one was a tele-series called Ganga Yamuna Saraswathi, in which the lady protagonist was an IAS officer.

Vanmathi appeared for the UPSC examination in 2015 and made it among the 1,236 names that featured in the final list. She was attending her father, T N Chenniyapan, in the hospital who had suffered a spinal injury when the results were announced.

Vanmathi accredits her parents with her success. While the other girls of her community were married off at an early age, her parents gave her the freedom to decide for herself.

“My father works as a car driver, and my conviction that education has the power to uplift our status gave me the impetus to study further,” she said in an interview with The Hindu in 2015.