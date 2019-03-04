Meet Hema Sane, A Retired Botany Professor Who Has Lived Without Electricity For Over Seven Decades

Electricity is the most important blessing that science has given to mankind which powers our lives. The modern means of communication and transportation have been revolutionized by electricity and the fact that we get to read and watch a plethora of content on our laptops, kindles, and computer screens today is also the result of it. But what if we don’t have electricity at home even for a day? Will we be able to carry on our basic chores like, say, even getting water from your taps? Not possible, right?

But Hema Sane, a botany professor in Pune can. In an initiate by Eco India, a magazine dedicated to the Indian subcontinent that deals with the environment, sustainability, technology, and social themes, we came across the story of Hema Sane, who has shunned the use of electricity for over seven decades to preserve resources for the future generations.

“I studied for my Ph.D. thesis under a small lamp called chimni,” says 79-year-old Hema, who is also an author for several academic textbooks for graduate students in India.

Residing in a dilapidating ancestral home, Sane begins her day by undertaking daily chores of cleaning her home and drawing water from the well all by herself. While we cannot even imagine living without electricity, Hema says, “Life has become so mechanical. If electricity fails you are blank. Without television and mobile kids can’t even sit at home. My life is like this and I like it.”

“Everyone should have his own idea, of how to live life. I cannot say that mine is the ideal one, I am environmentalist but I don’t have any tall claims at all.”

During the day Sane has visitors frequenting her, ranging from students and friends who come to seek advice and make conversation with her and in her free time, she enjoys listening to music on an old-style radio.

Talking about the knowledge that Sane possess, Kaustubh Mudgal, a friend shares, “Dr. Sane is like ‘Google’ for us. She doesn’t have electricity and doesn’t own a computer or Smartphone, but she has endless knowledge on so many subjects. She helps with a lot of things like if I have to write an article or I have to make a presentation. We are both passionate about Indology, but that doesn’t mean that’s all we talk about. We even talk about Hindi cinema and its songs. She has wonderful snippets of information about this too.”

Sane has authored more than 20 books and she is now working on her latest book based on constellations.

Her day begins and ends at home and explaining why she doesn’t go out of her house, she says, “Many people don’t like this way of lifestyle. I meet all sorts of people. Their way of life is different. I am afraid to go to peoples homes because they will think she is a dirty lady. Whatever dirt she has on her clothes will come to our home. I am happy in my hut.”

Watch the episode here:

