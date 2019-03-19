Meet Hekani Jakhalu, Who Quit Her Job To Help Youngsters In Nagaland Get Employment

Due to a lack of private enterprises, small and medium business in North East India, unemployment in the region for years has induced a state of hopelessness among the youth which has pushed them into odd jobs in others cities. Troubled by watching people migrate to other places in search of employment, Delhi-based lawyer Hekani Jakhalu gave up her dream job to find a solution to tackle the problem.

“When I was in Delhi, I would regularly encounter people from the NE working in various areas in the city. Be it parlours, restaurants, malls or other jobs; the city was full of them. I always wondered if it was a choice or were they obligated. Many had even come from small villages, making the city experience highly expensive and culturally different. The question of what pushed them to migrate began to bother me,” shared Hekani.

Hekani was born in Dimapur, Nagaland, and was raised by her mother primarily as her father who was in the army stayed away from the family most of the time. “I was born in a simple middle-class family where education was taken very seriously. I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to study at various prominent institutes of the country and pursuing law became a prominent dream. But, after LLB, the opportunity to study LLM at the University of San Francisco, US arrived. It wasn’t very easy financially, so I had to take a student loan.”

With a faculty position in Washington and an internship at the UN later, Hekani came back to India where she was offered to be a partner in a law firm in Delhi practicing civil and corporate law.

While being a lawyer was always Hekani’s dream, an encounter with the then Chief Minister inspired her to do something for the youth. “Being a lawyer has always been a dream. So, I joined the company and worked there for almost two years. But, in hindsight, in my heart, I wanted to do more especially for my region. And the turning point arrived when I met the CM of Nagaland to [make] pitch [on behalf of] my firm. As the conversation grew, we began to discuss the various issues ailing the state, including unemployment and youth migration. It did something to me. After I left the meeting, the thought continued to churn in my mind. I wanted to do something, but the direction was still unknown.”

After meeting the CM, Hekani shared with him her desire to quit her job so that she could solve the problem of unemployment in the state. “Much to my surprise, he understood my passion and told me that he would give his full-hearted support in whatever I began. Bolstered by his encouragement, I came back home to Nagaland.”

Thus began her journey to start YouthNet in February 2006, an NGO which aimed at providing the youth the knowledge so that they could develop life skills and form attitudes so as to become responsible and contributing members of society. With YouthNet, Hekani started a job centre where local youth were recruited into the hospitality and retail sectors.

However, it wasn’t easy to convince people to join the centres. “Being in a politically disturbed area, people were apprehensive and scared to step out of their homes after sundown. Thus, a regular job seemed an impossibility, driving many out of the state to search for jobs.”

“You can talk volumes about changing the world, but you can’t do so without food in your stomach. So our ultimate goal was to empower the youth to earn their bread and butter, and be independent without having to leave their homes.”

In a few years, the organization spread out across the state, helping more than 1 lakh youngsters by emphasizing on skill development and entrepreneurship programmes. And in 2013, YouthNet tied up with State Government to facilitate a programme called the ‘Impact 5000 by 18’ that focused on entrepreneurship awareness campaigns, career guidance sessions, and opportunities to acquire seed money to initiate state-based ventures.

Talking about the work they do, Hekani shared, “Unlike the rest of the country, where startups are primarily technology-based, here in Nagaland where basic infrastructure like internet and electricity is scarce, our entrepreneurs focus on other areas like organic agriculture products, packaging, upskilling, and transporting food products, among others.”

Among the many successful ventures undertaken by YouthNet, Made in Nagaland was launched in 2018, a one-stop shop for all Nagaland-made products procured from 100 entrepreneurs from the region. “We plan to expand Made in Nagaland further into Made in Northeast, by roping in other NE states as well. It’s a collective effort of the organization and the government, as governments need to strengthen the core of their regions to make this a success. Presently, Made in Meghalaya is all set to soar.”

While Hekani acted as an agent for change by touching the lives of many, she shared how she achieved her dream. “Most people often encourage you to dream big. But if you truly want to achieve it, then you can’t keep your eyes closed. Look around you, understand your environment and act upon your aspirations right now! One thing that I have learnt with experience is that dreams don’t magically come true. They need initiative!”

H/T: The Better India