Meet Four Women Artists Who Bring The Bedazzling Circus Shows To Life

I remember my dad taking me to a circus when I was some six or seven years old. Everything had me hooked, the neon lights, people swinging in the air, magic tricks and colorful costumes. I was left absolutely smitten with what appeared to me as an alternate world.

However, my young mind couldn’t comprehend anything beyond what met the eyes. It took me years to realise that there indeed is a different world behind the bedazzling circus show. That beyond the glittering charade lies a living breathing community of people who work passionately to put up the show.

Vice recently ventured into the other side of the circus and took a glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes at Asiad circus.

Lupi Barman

Lupi is a trapeze artist from Assam.

Sharing her circus connect, Barman says, “My father Hiralal used to do weightlifting in a circus.” She then shares how she learned the tricks of the trade, “When I joined here, my Ustad Mohan Lal Dogra first taught me skating. Then I learnt juggling, unicycling, trapeze and acts with animals. But from the day animals were banned in circuses, the business has diminished.”

She adds, “I have read in the news that it was done because animals were treated badly in circuses. But can you imagine a person not taking care of something that brings him employment? Wherever I have worked, the animals were looked after as well as the artists.”

“Each year, I hear about at least one or two circus getting closed. Some of them were where I used to work and to think of everyone I know being unemployed now is saddening,” says Barman.

Savina

Savina aka the Bikerni lives in a circus tent with her husband Kiran who also works for the circus.

Savina was introduced to circus through her aunt. There was a time when she and her husband used to perform together. However, following an accident during a bike act she almost stopped performing. Savita says, “There is only one rule in the circus, Hile rozi bahane maut. [Jobs change, but death is certain.] It means that the work you do comes from something specific, but death can come through any excuse. There are two things that no one can decide: love and death.” Durga Durga is a cyclist and also the mother of a toddler.

Durga shares that she doesn’t want her son to grow up in a circus. She thus plans to send him to live with his grandparents.

Shabnam Khan

Shabnam’s acts involve birds and animals and a gorgeous macaw is one of them. Here is a picture of Shabnam showing off the vibrant macaw right before her act:

