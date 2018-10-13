Meet Dundhu Renjeev, A Budding Female Art Director From Kerala, Who Calls Hardwork The Key To Success

How often has it happened that bowing to the wishes of our family we choose a career of their choice while our dreams take a backseat? That’s what 30-year-old Dundhu Renjeev, who hails from a family of doctors, had to go through. Despite art being her true calling, she enrolled in a course in Yoga and Naturopathy. But she was unable to stifle her desire to realize her passion and hence she dropped out after a year.

“Despite my background, my inclination has always been towards art. When my dad took me to the movies when I was young, he would introduce me to its crew as the credits rolled. So it was not just the actors that I learnt about, but, in a small way, about unseen faces too. By and by, I developed an admiration for behind-the-scenes workers in films,” said Dundhu, who is perhaps the first female art director from Kerala.

“A self-taught artist”, Dundhu enrolled in an animation course in Toonz Academy in Thiruvananthapuram before joining St. Joseph’s College, Bangalore, where she studied visual communications that “opened a lot of possibilities.” By the end of her course, she got the opportunity to join the sets of Dulquer Salman-starrer 100 Days of Love as an intern.

“Actually, I went to the set with a blank slate, utterly clueless about what to do. I didn’t really speak a word for the first two days and I think it was only on the third day that the crew realised I was a Malayali girl,” Dundhu recounted. It was here that she would meet her future mentor, art director Nimesh Thanur, whom she would later assist in Oru Mexican Aparatha.

With the release of The ‘Other’ Love Story in 2016, she made her debut as an independent art director. Her next work was the crowd-funded experimental film Across the Ocean by Uma Kumarapuram and Los Angeles-based Nicole Donadio. Director Prasobh Vijayan was “specifically looking for a woman art director” for his female-centric revenge thriller Lilli and Uma introduced Dundhu to him.

“We had to crank out maximum output on a very limited budget. The huge roots that you can see growing on the wall in the isolated house where Lilli is taken captive in had to be set right everyday and still look perfect. Lilli had a dark theme and we had to choose a color palette that suited the mood right from get-go,” revealed Dundhu, who worked as a production designer and art director on the film.

She feels that the only skill needed to excel as an art director is hardwork, including good research capabilities and a sense of color and fashion.

Today, even though, women art directors are carving a niche for themselves in an earlier male-dominated field, there is still much improvement that needs to take place.

“Many women don’t want to experiment or are afraid of treading an unbeaten path. That has to change. It may also be due to a lack of exposure. There are plenty of courses in acting and direction but how many do we hear about art direction? It’s also deemed a thankless job since it lacks that ‘glamour quotient’ associated with acting and direction,” she said.

She also feels that we need an association like the Women in Cinema Collective. “When I am the only female member in the group, I have felt that some basic needs are sometimes ignored. From my experience, shoots in Bangalore were much more comfortable as they (set managers) arranged for proper caravans or e-toilets for the women crew. But, here, the arrangements may not even be hygienic all the time,” she said.

