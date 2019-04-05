Meet Dr. Harshindar Kaur, Who Has Been Fighting Female Foeticide And Dowry For The Past 24 Years

Twenty-four years ago, Dr. Harshindar Kaur, a child specialist, and Dr. Gurpal Singh, her husband, had been organizing free medical camps in remote areas of Punjab. During one such camp on the border of Punjab and Haryana, the couple came across a horrifying scene that changed the direction of their life forever- a newborn baby girl being torn to shreds by scavenger dogs.

“We saw a few stray dogs tearing apart some living thing, and the shrieks were coming from there. On further investigation, we beheld a shocking site. There, atop a heap of bones, lay a newborn girl who was then dead. The scavenging dogs had torn her apart,” Kaur shared. When the couple approached the villagers, they were very unconcerned about what happened and said that it must have been a poor family who dumped the girl as they didn’t want a daughter.

Since that day, Kaur shifted her focus by beginning to fight female foeticide and advocating the rights of the girl child.

“The usage of ultrasound for sex determination and sex-selective abortion is rampant in our country, even though laws like the PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) are in place,” said Dr. Kaur. “But even if a girl child is born, she is neglected from her early years. After birth, daughters are not brought for free vaccination, they are denied nutrition and even medical care in cases of illness. What is even more appalling is the ignorance due to which the mother is blamed for giving birth to a girl, although medically, it is the man’s sperm that determines the baby’s sex, not the woman’s ovaries.”

Kaur began imparting the knowledge of X and Y chromosomes in reproduction in villagers by speaking to them during various social events, village meetings, religious congregations, social events, and wedding functions.

“I concentrated on a single village near Patiala where I worked for five years, explaining my thesis to the village folk. They were convinced, and the sex ratio of girls versus boys which stood at 845/1000 rose to 1013/1000 after five years. I used a novel technique using colored threads to make the scientific principle understandable to the illiterate people,” explained Kaur.

Slowly but gradually, awareness spread and people started understanding the concept of reproduction.

“Around 25 years back, people in rural areas were so open about killing their daughters, they would not mind showing the places where the fetuses were dumped. But today, they are afraid of sharing the same,” she said.

She has won several awards on national and international platforms for her efforts and was named by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare in 2016 among 100 women achievers. Apart from raising her voice against female foeticide, she is also fighting for other causes like dowry and girl child education under which she started the Dr. Harsh Charitable Trust, which has fostered 415 girls and ensured that they completed their education.

H/T: The Better India