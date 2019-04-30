Meet Dr. Annapurna Shukla, Whose 1972 Research Raised Awareness About Breastfeeding In The UK

Since the 1960s, food manufacturers in the west promoted the use of baby food supplements as an essential part of nutrition for infants, giving little weightage to mother’s milk. However, one woman who was instrumental in changing this idea was Dr. Annapurna Shukla, whose extensive research in infant nutrition proved that a mother’s milk is the ideal nutrition for babies, that reduces the risk of catching diseases and promotes healthy weight in infants.

At a very young age, Dr. Shukla under the influence of educationist and freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malaviya was encouraged to pursue her studies in the field of medicine. “I was only five when Mahamanaji, as we called Malviya sahib, asked me what I wanted to do in my life. I said I wanted to be a doctor. Those days, families wouldn’t educate their womenfolk. My mother was the daughter of a Deputy Collector, but she used to fetch water from the well on her head,” shared Dr. Shukla with TOI.

After completing her graduation in MBBS at the Prince of Wales Medical College in Patna, she shifted to the UK to pursue a Ph.D. in infant nutrition between 1969 and 1972. It was during this time when she realised how the dependency on baby food supplements and ignorance of the benefits of mother’s milk affected a child’s health. “Here in India, new mothers are encouraged to feed only breast milk to their child for the first six months. That wasn’t the case in the UK when we were there. Mothers were encouraged to feed their babies food that came in various flavours, and promised added nutrition. My mother, inspired by a Vedic Shloka, started her research along with her colleagues to bust the myth that food supplements were more nutritious than breast milk,” shared Krishna, who accompanied his mother during her time in the university in the UK.

With three years of extensive research by observing over 300 babies, Dr. Shukla found out how the early diet of a newborn affects the child’s overall health and solid food supplements given to infants showed early signs of obesity. “We found that babies up to one year of age, who were getting solid foods and not breast milk, were obese and overweight. When the research was published, the government ordered baby food manufacturers to carry a warning that they were ‘not a substitute for mother’s milk’ on their products. It upset a lot of companies. And today, we are saving babies because of this knowledge,” shared Dr. Shukla.

Dr. Shukla’s research not only gave an insight into an important piece of information, but it also promoted governments worldwide to take action in regards to the baby food supplements. Today, even the World Health Organisation mandates that babies should be extensively breastfed for at least six months.

H/T: The Better India, The Times Of India