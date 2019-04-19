Meet Devyani Kapoor, A Slow Fashion Influencer Who Works With Small-Scale Brands To Promote Ethical Fashion

Ours is an extremely fast-paced world where trends ebb and flow in the blink of an eye and this has been expedited with the widespread use of social media. The fashion industry follows the same rules and so do fashion bloggers on social media.

But in this race of keeping up and being relevant, the environment has been neglected by the majority of the fashion industry. Not only is it one of the biggest producers of waste with tones of it being dumped in landfills, but it is also one of the biggest consumers of water.

This sort of fast fashion is destroying the environment and it is only now that some brands and some people are actively working to put a stop to this. Delhi-based 28-year-old Devyani Kapoor is one such individual. After quitting her job she started her company called Breviloquent and a sub-venture of pop up shops called Shuffling Suitcases, through which she promotes slow fashion and works with smaller and ethical fashion labels and independent artists across India.

Scenes from our 11th edition, Kolkata. Thank you for showering us with so much love and shopping ethically with #ShufflingSuitcases . Shubho Noboborsho. We shall see you in August to get you Pujo ready next! 27 Likes, 1 Comments – Shuffling Suitcases (@shufflingsuitcases) on Instagram: “Scenes from our 11th edition, Kolkata. Thank you for showering us with so much love and shopping…”

In a recent Instagram live with IWB, Devyani opens up about the concept of ethical fashion, sustainability, and how social media is involved.

Here are the excerpts:

On using social media to promote sustainable fashion

“There’s a lot of content on social media and it depends on what you pick. Say, if you choose to watch a Zara advertisement about their new collection over a Prada ad, it’s your choice.

For me, it’s been a huge boost and helped me in the work I do. I do a lot of campaigns on social media; run a lot of sponsored ads. But I know my market and the audience I want to target and then use it to my benefit. We are here talking on social media and I’ve been able to reach out to so many people and convert fast fashion followers to slow fashion followers.”

On what exactly ethical fashion is and how to take it up

“I get asked this a lot and when I say I work in ethical fashion, people get confused and are like ethnic fashion? There is no simple definition. It’s a huge umbrella that includes fair trade, environmental causes, production and manufacturing, the way your employees work and all of that. So when I say ethical fashion I mean ethical in all means, like are the karigars working for you safe, are they happy, are your production methods ethical, etc.

Being an influencer I’ll say that you can’t be 100% ethical, you’ll miss out somewhere, which is okay because at least you’re doing your bit.”

All things #ShufflingSuitcases How can I not wear a saree at my edit. It has become a ritual that not only me but people who know me look forward to. Bringing a lot more to the DELHI EDITION now! 16-17 March We are making @perniaspopupshop go slow for 2 days, come and experience what it would be like. Photographed by @chemmeen.ruparel.photography 419 Likes, 17 Comments – Devyani Kapoor | Breviloquent (@breviloquent_in) on Instagram: “All things #ShufflingSuitcases How can I not wear a saree at my edit. It has become a ritual that…”

On how truly ethical brands are identified and selected

“So nowadays if you go on social media and are looking for brands randomly, eight out of 10 will say #sustainablefashion or #slowfashion in their bios. It’s become a fad and they just want to join the bandwagon without even knowing what it is just because this is what’s trending.

When I started out, slow fashion was a new term for me. I knew I wanted to work with artists at ground level and brands that work with them but my understanding of it was new. I’ve learnt on the go. I’m not a businesswoman so I had no prior knowledge.

I knew the direction I wanted to go in but didn’t know how to reach there. I’ve learned a lot of new things in the two years I’ve opened up Shuffling Suitcases. Now we take about three months for the selection process. We plan our entire calendar in December and send it out to the brands we know do every edition with us. And for the new brands, we go back to the basics and understand where the manufacturing unit is, what materials and fabrics they use, and what type of people work with them etc.

They’ve invited me to go and visit them anytime and I’ve done that, and it is only when you do that, that you realize these brands are being so honest and they’re open to sharing everything. I’ve also spoken to a lot of karigars about the working conditions, livelihood, etc.

And the outcome of that research is what is displayed on those two days when the pop-up show is open.”

On the trajectory of slow fashion in India

“It is picking up pace but it is not growing fast. I also think there’s something wrong with a trend if it booms up very fast and suddenly. So it’s a slow process and there are a lot of campaigns happening, in fact, even the students passing out of college are focusing on slow fashion instead of wanting to just be designers. So if that’s going on then change is happening.”

This Instagram live was conducted as a part of IWB’s collaboration with AnanTaya for the MaahiRj Eco-festival. With water memories, meditations walk, and various workshops on food and art being a part of the festival on Monday, April 22, it will also have in store some exciting activities for people like the Drum circle, film screenings, testing your own tap water and much more. The 10-day festival, from April 19-29 (11am -10pm), will be held at AnanTaya, The Kanota Courtyard, Narain Niwas Palace Hotel, Jaipur.

To support this remarkable festival, Indian Women Blog is taking an initiative to make the voices of women heard and to highlight their representation in policy-making as inclusive stakeholders of the planet. Stay tuned for some fun activities as we reach out to people to awaken their spirit of conservation.

This initiative is supported by Poornima University and Pearl Academy, both of which passionately believe that the future of design is tied umbilically to the future of our planet.

Feature Image