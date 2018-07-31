Meet Deepika Mhatre, Who Is A Maid By Day And A Stand-Up Comedian By Night

“I have seen stand up comedians often sharing stories about their maids, but now, I will speak,” says Deepika Mhatre, who is a maid by the day and a comedian by night.

A typical day in Deepika’s life begins at four in the morning. She wakes up and then rushes to the nearby train station to sell imitation jewellery. After finishing her train rounds, the 43-year-old then one by one goes to all the five homes where she cooks. Her day goes by in the cooking and by the time she reaches home, it’s already 4 p.m.

However, Deepika has found humour (quite literally) amidst her arduous life where she has to make a living for a family of 5.

Sharing with The Better India, Deepika says, “This started when Sangeeta madam (Sangeeta Das, at whose home Deepika works) arranged a talent show for us “bai log.” No one usually does that, right? But she gave us a platform to showcase our talents—just as a fun activity. That’s where I decided to take my jokes on the stage.”

It was during the same show that Rachel Lopez from Hindustan Times noticed Deepika. Following that, she immediately contacted Aditi Mittal, a well-known comedian and introduced her to Deepika. The instant she met Deepika, Aditi knew that she had in her what it takes to be a comedian. She asked Deepika if she’d like to take her comedy to the stage and she answered in affirmative.

“I had never performed on a big stage before. So Aditi took me to shows where she performed and mentored me. Gradually, we shot an episode of ‘Bad Girl’ together,” shares Deepika.

Sharing how she fits in the gigs with her busy days, she says “The gigs are usually in late evenings or nights. So I return home after 12-12:30 at night.

In her shows, Deepika also mixes a subtle pinch of satire along with the humor. “There are people like Sangeeta madam, who always do good things for us. But on the other hand, I worked at some places where I am always a servant—an inferior. They tell me not to sit on chairs, only on floors, and to drink water or tea from separate glasses. I speak about all of it—good and bad,” she shares.

In fact, one of her jibes goes like, “The building I work in, I am very special there. Because people like me, we have a separate lift. We even have a separate mug!” She adds, “People think servants should have separate vessels. Go on then, hide your own vessels! You eat the rotis that I made, don’t you?”

You can’t fathom the kind of problems Deepika struggles with when she puts up a smiling front on the stage and makes others laugh. The financial condition at her home is tight, her husband can’t work and she was the sole breadwinner of the family until her daughter started working recently.

She shares, “He[her husband] has asthma, and now I have high blood sugar so neither of us can work. My elder daughter has just started working. A person from Mid-day, who interviewed me, gave her a job. But the financial condition of my family is quite tight—so, my only condition in every interview is a request for help.”

Deepika is open to financial help or more gigs on stage. Write to us at contactindianwomen@gmail.com if you wish to bring a smile to someone who is making so many smile.

H/T: The Better India