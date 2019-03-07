Meet Deepali Dharmadhikari, A Pune Based Mechanic, Who Is ‘Screwing’ Patriarchal Mindsets

Deepali Dharmadhikari, 47, has been servicing and repairing vehicles for 30 years now in Navi Peth, Pune. But what led Dharmadhikari to take up this profession?

“I was always interested in riding bikes, but as a young girl, I would assist my father in his garage. I would express my wish to ride a bike some day and travel throughout India. To that, my father advised that if I wish to ride a motorbike, I must also learn how to do minor repairs. Even before I could legally ride, I started learning how to repair vehicles,” she says.

Dharmadhikari was in class 10 by the time she had learned everything about vehicles. However, it was a tragedy that led Dharmadhikari to take up her father’s work. “One fateful day, my father met with a terrible accident and lost four fingers on one hand. He was the sole bread-earner of the family, and now, he could not work in the garage. We could not afford to employ other mechanics or laborers because the salaries would have consumed all of the profits we earned from the small garage. So, I decided to take over.”

By the time Dharmadhikari stepped into her father’s shoes, she was already 14 years of age (the legal age required for employment as per the Constitution of India). When she started handling the work at the garage, she was also trying to manage her studies. However, it wasn’t easy for Dharmadhikari to convince and earn the confidence of her clients.

Speaking about the challenges she faced, Dharmadhikari shared, “No one would believe that I could repair their autos as proficiently as my father. But I had only one option to keep the clients on-board. I told them to give me just one chance. If they faced issues even after I had repaired the vehicle, they could stop coming to us. My repairing service spoke for me, and soon enough, the distrust in my capabilities was a thing of the past!”

Being the sole earner of the family, Dharmadhikari did not have time for patriarchy. She had to ensure that she earned at least Rs. 30,000 to sustain her family. Dharmadhikari eventually took over the management of the garage (Shakti Auto) full time after completing her higher secondary.

Today, after 30 years into her father’s business, Dharmadhikari earns an average profit of Rs. 50,000 and has employed three workers. Together with the garage, she is also handling her interior designing business.

“Both my parents have passed away, and my sister is married. I live alone and go to the garage only in the mornings to start the operations and in the evening, to check if the work has been done well. The afternoons are reserved for the interior design business. I completed my graduation course about ten years ago after a long hiatus, and I am happy with where things are now.”

