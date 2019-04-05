Meet Daksha Patel, Who Is Helping People With HIV Find Love

When it comes to HIV patients, the myths and misinformation about the virus often increases the stigmas surrounding it. With that, the negative attitude and abuse directed towards people living with HIV make it difficult for them to enjoy a quality life like any other human does.

More often than not, the affected population is shunned by family, peers, and the wider community, which results in the aspirations and dreams of the affected getting lost in the maze of what the society feels about them. But while we – the fortunate ones – continue to live our dreams of getting the desired education, employment, and finding the right partner for marriage, people with HIV may not even dare to dream of such things because who is there to listen to their aspirations and what they want in life?

But there are some people who wish to work towards making an inclusive environment for people with HIV.

In August 2018, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, (IIM-A) launched an exclusive matrimonial web portal at its campus to help HIV patients find love. Launched by Surat-based NGO, Gujarat State Network of Positive People (GSNP+), the portal was developed after consultation with IIM-A’s Centre for Management of Health Services (CMHS), who worked on it for two years before introducing it to the public.

To facilitate the process, people with HIV can simply register themselves on the portal from where the coordinates of GSNP+ will work on finding suitable matches for them.

Talking about the initiative, Prof Rajesh Chandwani, who heads the CMHS said, “This initiative will be worthwhile only when care is taken to keep the data confidential. The administrators will ensure that profiles and information of those registering are not made public. This effort involves technology but it has a major human interface. Since GSNP+ has worked in the area for over ten years, they will use the portal to further the cause.”

“Most of the HIV figures in India are hidden, so we do not know the exact numbers. The official figures cited are wrong since not all HIV positive people register themselves with antiretroviral centres (ART centres) run by the government. It is high time that research and medical practice go together to provide the best possible environment for persons with HIV,” he added.

The remarkable initiative that it is, aiming to make a difference in the lives of HIV+ people is the brainchild of Daksha Patel who founded GSNP+ back in 2003. Talking about why she planned to take up the mission to help people with find a suitable partner, Daksha shared, “After GSNP+ came into being, we came across HIV positive people who had to fend for themselves as their families and communities were not supporting them, especially in matters of marriage. That is how we set up a marriage bureau for them in 2005.”

“Earlier, we did it all manually and matching the couples was rather difficult. With the portal, it would be easier to find matches. Care has been taken on how much information the candidate has to share. They won’t have to share photos; and to ensure that their data is not misused, the admin will approve or reject applications. Even after registration, access to profiles will be confirmed by the admin.”

Even before the portal was officially launched, GSNP+ was successful in helping 265 couples tie the knot. GSNP+, a community-based non-profit organization, which aims at improving the quality of life of people living with HIV, also works to enhance the enrollment of people with HIV with the state government’s Antiretroviral Centres (ART) for treatment through counselling.

H/T: The Better India