Meet Cadet 001: Priya Jhingan Who Became The First Woman To Join The Indian Army

There are career fields that had been marked off as the territory of only men. We may be taking the cause of women empowerment and equality seriously in 2017 but someone was daring enough to raise her voice for the same back in 1992. Priya Jhingan single-handedly changed the norms of the Indian Army and became its first woman cadet!

Till 1992, there hadn’t been a single female face to grace the Indian Army but not for long. Having a police officer as a father, Priya had forever dreamed of marching through life donning a uniform, following which she wrote a letter to the Chief of Army Staff requesting him to open the gate of Indian Armed Forces for women too.

She joined the Indian Army as Judge Advocate General on 6th March of 1993 after pursuing law. Priya Jhingan became the first woman cadet to join the Indian Army, becoming a part of the first batch of 25 other women equally devoted to their mission. She lived broke many barriers as a cadet because when it came to training there were no demarcations based on gender.

She remembers the time when the lady cadets had to get into the same pool as the male cadets. “We wrapped the towels tightly around us and refused to let go of them. Finally, our platoon commander Captain P S Behl had to come and order us to stand in attention. The towels fell, and we marched forward,” she told.

Priya received her service commission on 6 March 1993 after completing her training and was offered a posting at Judge Advocate General as a law graduate. She still remembers the first court-martial she conducted and how everyone was impressed with her grit and wit. Though she confesses to having lied in the beginning when asked by the Presiding officer Colonel about the number of trials she had conducted to which her answer was six.

After a glorious ten years at Judge Advocate General, Priya retired in 2002 as Major Priya Jhingan. Following which she also completed a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, after which she worked as an editor for the weekly, Sikkim Express, in Gangtok. In 2013, she decided to join Lawrence School in Sanawar as an English teacher and a House Mistress.

She lived with the dream of getting the opportunity of a combat position in the army. Till date, no woman has been granted the chance but words of Army chief general Bipin Rawat promise to bring about another revolution. He stated that the process to open combat roles to women is underway, and soon, women will be recruited for positions in the military police.

Info Source