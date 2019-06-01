Meet BJD MP From Odisha, 70 Y.O. Pramila Bisoi, Who’s A Leading Example Of Women’s Empowerment

Amidst the electoral frenzy that the country was divided in, 70-year-old self-help group activist Pramila Bisoi from Cheramaria village in Ganjam district in Odisha won the hearts of many with the remarkable work that she has been doing for her people.

With a whooping support of over two lakh votes, Bisoi won the Aska Lok Sabha seat on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket, representing lakhs of rural women in Odisha who fight for emancipation despite preserving their tradition and cultural heritage. Lovingly addressed as pari ma by the residents of her village, Bisoi was the face of BJD’S flagship Mission Shakti programme for women that was started in 2001. Till date, the scheme that is aimed at women’s empowerment has transformed the lives of around 70 lakh women from six lakh women’s SHGs in the state and has fulfilled their potential in all forms of life.

Born in a low-income family, Bisoi only studied till class III and was married off at the age of five. Since her childhood, Bisoi has been actively involved in the upliftment of women. “It all started with fighting for clean water, sanitation and women’s health during childbirth. Later, I became the leader of a women’s SHG and of the local Van Surakshya Samity (VSS),” she shared.

Over the last five decades, Bisoi has been assisting with childbirth and postnatal care in her village and is the secretary of the women’s SHG collective in Aska block that has about 700 SHGs. “Earlier, I was only working for the women in my area. But with the blessings of Naveen Patnaik, I have now taken up the responsibility of 70 lakh women from Odisha’s SHGs,” she shared.

As Bisoi doesn’t come from a political background, her nomination and victory came as a surprise to everybody. Even though she hasn’t been fortunate enough to complete her formal education, Bisoi is well updated of all the news that she gathers from her supporters. What makes Bisoi a good public speaker is her habit of reading Odia literature, and she is confident to proudly speak Odia, her mother tongue, in Parliament.

While politics does get ugly during campaigning with opponents leaving no chance to bring each other down, Bisoi remained unfazed by it all. “Let them speak whatever they want. I am a mother, and cannot hold a grudge against anyone. I will only try to do my best. My greatest strength is that a win or loss has no meaning for me, I am just enjoying the encouragement given to me by Naveen Patnaik.”

