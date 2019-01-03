Meet Bindu And Kanakadurga, The Courageous Women Who Finally Entered Sabarimala

Since the SC lifted the ban on women of menstruating age from entering Sabarimala, 17 women tried but failed to enter the holy shrine. Finally, on Wednesday, two women of menstruating age, Bindu Ammini, 42, and Kanakadurga, 41, became the first ones to enter the temple. They had previously attempted to enter the temple on December 24 but failed to do so following protests by the Hindutva agitators.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in support of the women confirmed the entry of Bindu and Kanaka Durga at Sabarimala temple and shared, “The government had issued standing orders to police to provide all possible protection to any woman who wants to enter the temple.”

Not ones to give up, Bindu and Kanakadurga bided their time since the 24th and after Kerala’s women formed a 620-km human wall to send a message of gender equality, they managed to enter the shrine.

“Police gave us protection after we stood firm on our decision to offer prayers at the temple,” Bindu said. “We began our trek through the hilly terrain at 2.30 am and offered prayers at 3.30 am. The devotees who were present there did not trouble us.”



Of these two brave women, Bindu is a Dalit activist and even served as a leader of the Kerala Vidyarthi Sanghatana, a leftist student organisation. Currently, she teaches at the School of Legal Studies, Kannur University and is known for her commitment to establishing gender and social justice. Married to the political activist Hariharan, she is the mother to an 11-year-old daughter named Olga and lives in Pookkad, Kozhikode district.



It was through a Facebook page called Navothana Keralam Sabarimalayilekku, or Renaissance Kerala that Kanakadurga got acquainted with Bindu. A manager with the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, a government enterprise, Kanakadurga is married to Krishnanunni, an engineer, and is a mother to two children. Her family was really worried when she didn’t return after her failed attempt at entering Sabarimala but she relayed the news of her safety via a video.

“I will return home after a couple of days. For security reasons, I cannot divulge details about my whereabouts now,” she said.

