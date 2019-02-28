Meet Ashweetha Shetty, Daughter Of Beedi Rollers In TN, Who Is A Rural Social Worker

Growing up, Ashweetha Shetty saw men raising their voice and hands at women, she was surrounded by poverty. Her parents rolled beedis in a small village called Mukkudal in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu to make ends meet and only planned to marry her off one day. But Ashweetha wasn’t ready to give up and decided to take the reins of her life in her own hands.

“I also learnt very early on in life that no one had any expectations of me. Perhaps that motivated me to do something meaningful with my life,” said Ashweetha. “My elder sister was married off at a very young age and I think I lived in perpetual fear of meeting the same fate. Everywhere I went, people only spoke about marriage and prospective grooms.”

Like her parents, she also started rolling beedis at a young age but kept her books close to her.

“I started reading novels and slowly graduated to magazines. That was when I really started understanding the world outside my small village. I read about Irom Sharmila’s struggle and was very inspired by her,” she shared. “The more I read, the more I realized that I was living a suffocating life. I truly felt the need to escape it all.”

“Barkha Dutt was one lady who immensely inspired me. I used to enjoy watching the shows she anchored. In fact, I would tell my mother that if I rolled ‘x’ number of beedis in the day, she should allow me to watch a Barkha Dutt programme. I also started following English because of those programmes,” she added.

Soon, she came to know about the Young India Fellowship. It is a one-year residential multi-disciplinary postgraduate programme of liberal arts education, focusing on experiential learning.

“When I sent in my application I was most certain of NOT clearing it,” Ashweetha shared. But she cleared the initial stages and convinced her father to let her go. “I understand his point of view now. That it was difficult for him to let me go to a place so far away, without any knowledge of what or how I would live.”

“When I gave my YIF interview, I had no idea I could speak in English. Until then, I had no opportunity to speak with anyone in the language, so I surprised myself when I did. Though it was rather garbled and messy, I was happy I could speak in the language,” she added.

After joining the programme, she started living in Delhi, which was a big leap from living in a village her entire life. “It was difficult, and I realized that the differences between me and the others were stark, and if I intended to make it, I had to adapt quickly,” she said. “I was like a mad-woman those days: cramming in as many English lessons as I could. I would sit until 4 a.m to complete all the assignments. My driving force was to ensure that I find my voice and a means to express myself in the class.”

“When I was born, my parents were very poor. And I understand that my mother did not want to give birth to me. She did not want to bring me into the world and not be able to provide for me. She was very clear in her thought process,” she shared, adding that despite it all, her mother has been her constant support.

“Even when I was applying for the YIF, it was my mother who pushed me. It was also a time when I had no idea about computers, the Internet, Skype, and similar things. I am what I am because of my mother,” she said.

Her journey of achieving milestones did not end here as she went on to lay down the foundation of the Bodhi Tree Foundation in 2014. It is an NGO via which she empowers the rural graduates through soft-skill training, education, opportunities, and entrepreneurship. As of now, around 2,400 rural graduates have been reached through its programmes in Tirunelveli.

“Communication is a key and I believe rural graduates can be trained and equipped to communicate with others effectively. Besides, we also work on developing their self-esteem, and empower them to make the right decisions,” she said.

H/T: The Better India