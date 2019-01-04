Meet Arunima Sinha, World’s First Woman Amputee To Climb Mount Vinson, The Highest Peak In Antarctica

A national level volleyball player, Arunima Sinha lost her legs in 2011 after she was pushed from a running train by dacoits. But surviving the odds and overcoming them, she went on to become the world’s first woman amputee to climb Mount Everest in 2013 and now she has attained yet another milestone by becoming the first woman amputee to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak of Antarctica.

When she was in hospital post her accident, she said that reading articles on mountaineering gave her confidence to not let go of her dream of becoming a mountaineer. “I decided to become a mountaineer and my family became my biggest motivation. My mother was initially a little concerned but seeing my willpower she also became my biggest motivator,” she had said.

Narendra Modi on Twitter Excellent! Congratulations to @sinha_arunima for scaling new heights of success. She is the pride of India, who has distinguished herself through her hardwork and perseverance. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. https://t.co/Fi8GTQ1QVn



She took to Twitter on Thursday to share her happiness and excitement over her success.

“The wait is over we are glad to share with you The World record World’s 1st woman amputee who climbed Mount Vinson (highest peak of Antarctica) has become to the name of our country India. Thank’s to all for their blessings and pray Jai Hind,” she wrote.



“My objective is to climb six peaks in six continents. I still feel pain in my body at times. I have a plate and a rod inserted,” said Sinha, who is a Padma Shri awardee. Till now, she has scaled five peaks including Mt Everest, Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Elbrus, Mt Kosciuszko, and Mt Aconcagua.

H/T: The Indian Express

Featured image source