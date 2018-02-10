Meet Ananya Maskara, The Girl Who Sells Candles To Buy Pads For The Underprivileged

A 16-year-old makes scented candles for sale to collect money for buying bio-degradable sanitary pads for underprivileged girls. Well, meet Ananya Maskara, a class 10 student at the British School in Delhi. Ananya is aware way beyond her years.

Ananya has been working for past 1.5 years to make biodegradable sanitary pads available for underprivileged girls in various government schools of Delhi. In an interaction with The Better India, she expressed her bewilderment with the stigma around menstruation. She said, “Despite being in a progressive school, I see how uncomfortable the boys and even some girls feel while discussing periods. It was the need to change this that I decided to work in this area. Lack of awareness and knowledge is what I feel leads to such embarrassment.”

Ananya believes that having a conversation around the period stigma is integral to remove it and that is how she started by discussing the stigma with her house help. Working with an NGO’s called Sampoorn Swatchhta and Khushi, she is trying to do every bit to bring about a change.

“The happiness that these girls feel when they get these sanitary napkins is so heartening, Anjali is one such girl who expressed her sense of freedom when she was given the napkin”, she said expressing her joy that she receives by extending her share of the help to those who need it. The society certainly needs more teens like Ananya, and we at IWB salute the efforts of this brilliant girl.

If you want to order some scent candles from Ananya, email her at: ananyamaskara2001@gmail.com

H/T: The Better India