Meet All-Women Gang Of Technicians Maintaining Coaches At North Eastern Railway

Have you ever seen a woman technician maintaining coaches in pit lines? Nope, you haven’t because like countless other fields this too has been marked as a male-centric work. That’s why a group of technicians who do this work is called gangmen, but not anymore, as the North-East Frontier Railway (NFR) in Guwahati has just broken this stereotype.

The country’s first ever all-women gang for the railway coach and pit line maintenance has been deployed by NFR, which sets aside the tradition-of-sorts where only men had handled this domain for the 165-year history of Indian Railways.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, a group of 20 women was the first to take the job. They had previously worked as lone women technicians with the men and had been involved in works like ancillary maintenance works including curtain repair and painting of the signages but now they will be handling more technical duties.

“More than empowering women, the project was taken up because it is convenient for these women to be part of an all-women team. To start with, they will work day shifts. If the project is a success, NFR plans to introduce more such all-women teams,” said Pranav Jyoti Sharma, the spokesperson of NFR.

From theoretical to practical training on the pit lines, each of the selected women was trained with an extra emphasis on safety over a period of three weeks.

The coach maintenance depot at Guwahati has six pit lines and 1,300 coaches with the workforce of about 1,000 technicians, whereas 200 of the total number are women.

H/T: The Better India