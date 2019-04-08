Meet Ajeet and Deeya Bajaj, The First Father-Daughter Duo In India To Scale Mt Everest

The first Indian to ski to the North and South poles in a year, Ajeet Bajaj’s daughter Deeya Bajaj had paired up with him to become the first father-daughter duo in India to scale the Mt. Everest. Because of her father, mountaineering has always been a big part of her life and she has scaled six of the seven highest mountains of each of the seven continents. She is planning to scale Denali in North America next month.

“My father is my inspiration and guide, and our family has always been very supportive. My father and I mostly climb together. I feel very fortunate to have grown up in a family that always encouraged me to follow my dreams regardless of my gender,” she said. “I think young women in India are not often encouraged in the same manner as men by their families. I feel very fortunate to have parents who have always supported me and strongly encouraged me to do what I wanted to do regardless of my gender. The other challenges that women face are their own inhibitions.”

For other ardent lovers of mountaineering like her, she recommended that they enroll in a basic course in mountaineering, “build your skill levels with smaller climbs and then move towards doing bigger climbs.”

She also added that mountaineering in India is cheaper when compared to climbing a peak abroad.

“The Seven Summits, including Mt. Everest in Nepal, Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mt. Vinson Masiff in Antarctica, Aconcagua in South America, Denali in North America, Carstsensz in Oceania, Elbrus in Europe are especially very expensive. This is because of the type of logistics support you need. If you are climbing a peak in India, it will usually be cheaper than trying to do something similar abroad. Mountaineering, regardless of the location, is expensive but it is highly specialized,” she said.

In the last decade, mountaineering has emerged as a popular choice among adventure seekers which also means that littering on the mountain trails has spiked as well.

“I think mountaineering should be encouraged even for people who are just starting out. Everyone can learn a lot and have an incredible time outdoors. But what I think is very important for everyone is that they should do it in a very conscious manner and be careful about the impact that they have on the environment. Train hard before the expedition and do not think that it is something you will wake up and do the next day. It should be done in a safe and sustainable manner without trashing the environment,” she said.

“Litter has become a big problem because people who are going out are not being educated. It is not their fault, I think a lot of companies that are taking them out should make bigger efforts to talk to them about the impact that they are having on the environment. Not going out is not the solution, the solution is to be good when you are going out. I think there are a lot of groups and individuals who have launched clean-up drives on mountains,” she added.

H/T: The Indian Express