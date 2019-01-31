Meet 81 Y.O. Isha Ghosh, Who Defies Age By Conducting Physical Training At Schools

For Isha Ghosh, age is just a number. “Sitting idly at home is not good and one should do something for the society till one’s last breath. Since joining BSG in 1963, I have been helping people to remain mentally and physically fit. Service to the society is like a religion for a BSG member. After completing eight decades of life, I love to serve the society and it gives me inner satisfaction,” says Ghosh.

Isha Ghosh conducts a drill at a school in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

As a state committee member of Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG), this zealous woman has been helping school students during BSG camps to stay mentally and physically fit for several decades now. An inspiration to many, Ghosh spends eight hours a day conducting physical training for school children. Despite the rigorous activities that she undertakes to teach children how to lead a disciplined life, she includes drills on Japanese music, climbing, and yoga as a part of the training session. Apart from this, Ghosh also makes sure that she walks around the town daily for seven kilometers.

Ghosh has been working with the Scout and Guide residential campus in Chaibasa since 2003, however; she gets paid marginal remuneration by BSG to meet her daily expenditure. For her other special needs, the locals come to her aid.

Ghosh is the daughter of late army personnel Vibhuti Bhushan Ghosh and was born in Kolkata in 1938. She completed her graduation from Lucknow and has been associated with BSG for the last 56 years where she started out as a guide in 1963. According to Assem Kumar Singh, who is a science teacher in Nagarpalika Bangla Madhya Vidyalaya, the school students enjoy the training sessions conducted by her and they get inspired by her training and fitness even at this age.

Talking about Ghosh, the West Singhbhum district secretary of BSG Suresh Singh said, “The district administrator should come forward to provide her financial support for a comfortable life.”

