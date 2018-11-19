Meet 45 Y.O. Rekha, Mother Of 4, The First Indian Fisherwoman To Have A Licence To Fish In Deep Sea

Ten years ago, K.C Rekha, 45 and mother of four, decided to be the deckhand of her husband, P. Karthikeyan, after his two workers quit as they couldn’t afford labor. Since then her day starts before dawn breaks on the Chettuva beach, a fishing village at Chavakkad in Thrissur district, Kerala. Together with her husband, she sails into the deep sea on their small, old boat for 20-30 nautical miles, without any modern navigation equipment or life jackets.

“We rely on traditional knowledge,” said Rekha as she believes that the sea goddess Kadalamma will protect them if any trouble befalls them. Rekha is the first fisherwoman in India who has a deep-sea fishing license from the State Fisheries Department and felicitated by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), the country’s premier marine research agency.

Even the rough waters of the Arabian Sea do not affect her as she sets sail despite it all and has been a tough competitor for other fishermen who avoid sailing through unpredictable routes.

“There are many women engaged in fishing in backwaters and rivers, but there was no record of a woman’s presence along our coastline. We finally located her and recognized her feat,” CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan said.

