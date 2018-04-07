Meet 45 Y.O. A. Kalaimani, Who Runs A Tea Stall And Has Won Four Gold Medals In 21km Marathons

Since she got married, A. Kalaimani has been assisting her husband, P. Azhagu, in running his tea shop in Telungu Street – Thomas Street corner in Coimbatore. She has also been participating in 2km marathons with her team ‘Phoenix Runners’ and dreams of finishing the 41-km marathon in four hours one day.

She has studied up to Class X and was an active participant in kabaddi and athletics events. Getting married at the age of 20, she told her husband that she would continue to pursue athletics and he agreed.

“Ten years ago, my husband came to know about Masters athletics events and asked me to participate,” she said.

“I was not aware about such an event and approached many people. Finally, I was brought under the tutelage of coach Joseph who made me to participate in district, state and national level athletic events for Masters,” she said.

She believes that “opportunities are there for people even up to the age 100 to participate in the Masters’ athletic championships.” Kalaimani has made it a point to never miss her morning workout sessions and running for 21km. Till date, she has won four gold medals in 400 meters and 800 meters sprinting events. She has won three gold medals Pugalore in Karur district’s state-level athletic meet held in December 2017, and a gold in the 800 meters event in the National Masters Athletic Championship in 2014 held in Coimbatore.

“I am keen on taking part in marathons. So, I joined the Phoenix Runners team and took training for the marathon. I used to wake up at 4am and prepare breakfast for my family. Around 5am, I used to drop my husband at the tea stall and go for practice. Every Sunday, our team members cover 21km. Now I am taking special practice to run 41km,” she said.

Winning the first place in last month’s 21km marathon held at Annur, she wants to “take part in marathons across the country.”

“Many women who have been active in the athletics circuit sacrifice their dream after marriage for the family. They should come forward and there are lots of opportunities for people of all ages in the Masters’ athletic championships,” she said.

