Meet 35 Y.O. Dropout Yasmin Arimbra, Who Is Giving Employment To 500 Women

Managing the Thennala Agro Producing Company in Kerala’s Malappuram district, 35-year-old Yasmin Arimbra has beaten the odds to be where she is today. A school dropout, she is currently pursuing a graduate degree and also heading a school for differently-abled children. She is also giving employment to 500 women in Malappuram, a Muslim majority district in north Kerala.

Her agro company includes 374 women farmers as shareholders. Her company started when she became a member of Kerala’s Kudumbrashree Mission, a women’s empowerment programme by the State Poverty Eradication Mission (SPEM) in 2012.



“In 2012, I was elected chairperson of the panchayat-level unit under Kudumbashree. At the time, it had 500 women as members but none was engaged in any productive activity. Besides, with most of the men employed in the Middle East, the region had vast tracts of uncultivated paddy fields,” she said.

With these women, she managed to get 126 acres of the abandoned paddy fields for cultivation which is now 522 acres. Initially, men in her village criticized her and repeatedly asked “whether a woman should engage in such activities.” But she refused to give up.

With the help of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and the Kudumbashree district mission, Yasmin and her associates floated the Thennala Agro Producing Company in September 2015. By processing the paddy into rice and selling it in the market, they raised Rs 4.5 lakh. With The Kudumbashree Mission’s contribution of Rs 10 lakh and NABARD’s Rs 9 lakh over three years, the women farmers became members of the board of directors.



Over the years it’s not just her company which has progressed but Yasmin herself completed her Class 10 and 12 under the state literacy mission. She is currently pursuing a long-distance course in Sociology.

H/T: The Quint