Meet 30 Y. O. Shivani Boruah, Who Is A Part Of A Community Of 3000 Enthusiasts Who Collect Sneakers

A community of 3,000 sneaker enthusiasts collect, trade and review sneakers and collect those coveted pairs, the ones which are issued in a limited edition, or are part of a special line. Mostly made of men, some women have now joined India’s sneakerheads, like Bengaluru-based marketing professional, Shivani Boruah, 30.

Among India’s few female sneakerheads, she owns over 65 pairs of kicks. “If it was hard to get fresh releases of premium sneakers in India earlier, it was even harder to find women’s sizes,” she said. “But as the demand has risen, brands are quick to ship out sizes like a UK5 or a UK6 now.”

But the anonymity they had to live in earlier is now over as since the last three years, India’s sneakerheads have taken to Instagram and have been organizing sneakerhead events across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

There is a growing interest among teens as well towards this trend, like eight-year-old Eeva in Delhi already wants to be a sneakerhead like her dad. “Hopefully, by the time she grows up, it’s not going to be so hard to get the good releases in India, and no one is going to judge you for ‘wasting money’ on your passion, “ said her father, Atul.

