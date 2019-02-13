Meet 27 Y.O. Ankita Bose, One Of The Youngest Female Chief Executives Leading A Startup

It was in December 2014, when the foundation of Zilingo Pte, an online platform that allows small merchants in Southeast Asia to build scale, was laid. The founders were Ankita Bose, 23 then, and an analyst at Sequoia India, and Dhruv Kapoor, a 24-year-old software engineer at gaming studio Kiwi Inc.hr. And both of them had quit their jobs to build their own startup, having no idea that Zilingo would one day become a fashion platform worth $1 billion.

Now 27, Bose, raised in India, is among the youngest female chief executives who are leading a startup this big and successful in Asia.

“We were a bunch of twenty-somethings with nothing except this dream and we decided to chase it,” Bose said.

In 2017, Zilingo posted revenue of S$1.8 million ($1.3 million), their revenue grew 12 times in the year ended March 2018 and fourfold in the April to January period. The company has come a long way since its inception when it helped small merchants sell to consumers. Today, they have expanded, are developing software, allowing vendors to access factories from Bangladesh to Vietnam and helping with cross-border shipping and inventory management. Also, Zilingo, with financial technology firms, is also providing working capital to small sellers as well.

Now, the company has offices in eight countries with 400 employees, operates fashion e-commerce sites in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines and will be launching a branch in Australia too.

“I kept raising my hand and said, ‘Teach me everything,’” Bose said. ‘I busted my ass, working 18 hours a day because it was so much fun.”

H/T: Hindustan Times