Meet 18-Year-Old Europa Bhowmik, The Youngest Indian Competitive Woman Bodybuilder

At just 18, Europa Bhowmik from Kolkata is India’s youngest competitive bodybuilder. The teenage anger of getting bullied, the thought of not being thin enough that stopped her from trying to be a model, everything has been accumulating and now it’s used by Bhowmik in bodybuilding.

Bhowmik, who has just finished her school, stood third at her debut Senior National Bodybuilding Championships and is now set to represent India at the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Seoul, South Korea, which will be held from 20-26 August. This will be Bhowmik’s first international competition.

There is an interesting story behind the name of the bodybuilder. Bhowmik’s father is in the merchant navy, where he was captaining a ship called the Samko Europe. When she was born, she was named “Europa” after the name of the ship. Had it been a boy, he would have been called Sam. Her mother is a doctor who chose not to practise to focus on the family.

The aggressive streak in her and major interest in sports built a dream of making a body like a bodybuilder. The dream began quite early. “I remember I was 10 years old, and four boys, they were at least three years older than me, were ragging me in school about how short I was,” Bhowmik recalled. “I was mad. I grabbed and pulled one’s hair, kicked and punched at the others, I landed a hard kick on one boy’s butt,” she shared as she continued, “But then everyone started hating me in school because I would get into these fights. The ragging did not stop, but became inappropriate as I got older. I had no friends. I think that’s what happens to smart girls.”

At 14, she joined a gym in the hope of losing weight. At first, she did the usual stuff—long hours on the treadmill, crash diets; when she tried weights, she was told, “Girls don’t lift.” She wanted to lift. Within a few months, she discovered that she found joy in working with weights.

“I had played football and rugby, basically rough sports, but I could not fit into a team because it required other people and I hated people and they hated me,” shared Bhowmik, sitting in the Kolkata gym that she co-owns. she added, “In the gym, I could be on my own, it was my escape. Well, first it was my escape and then it was my home.”

Her idol is US bodybuilder Lenda Murray, who is an eight-time Ms Olympia. Bikini Olympia is a category in the Olympia contest that is exactly what the name suggests. Bhowmik also runs her own gym, in the suburbs of Kolkata, near the airport, with her trainer, an accomplished bodybuilder called Indranil Maity.

A cute face and a muscular body turn everybody’s heads. “Yes, I know everybody looks at me,” she said. “People stare at me all the time, but they are in awe,” she explained. “There is no disrespect in it. I hear comments all the time too. Like, ‘look at the muscles on that girl, dude, she is bigger than you!’ Or, ‘wow, those muscles, is that a boy or a girl?’ I think it’s very encouraging,” she added.

She also spoke about the most painful part of her transformation into a bodybuilder. As her muscles began to grow, her parents, who had first dismissed her interest in working out as a passing fad, became increasingly alarmed. “Every time I flexed, my mom cringed,” Bhowmik shared. “My parents tried very hard to stop me. They thought I was torturing myself. I could not explain to them that I actually liked what I was doing,” she added.

Suparna, Bhowmik’s mother, admits that she and her husband were quite disturbed by their “pretty, petite and headstrong girl” growing muscles. Relatives berated them constantly. In their apartment complex, people began to look strangely at the family and avoid them. Many of their friends stopped meeting them entirely. “We used to feel terrible,” Suparna said, as she added, “I don’t think any parent will willingly choose this for their daughters. Europa was not social to begin with, but I was, and it hurt me to lose friends.”

Bhowmik’s parents started taking her regularly to a psychiatrist, with the aim of weaning her away from bodybuilding. In the end, the psychiatrist told them that instead of trying to change Bhowmik, perhaps they should change their attitude and accept what she was doing. But for Bhowmik, it was her friends at school who offered the most scathing resistance to her metamorphosis.

“My close friends had very bad reactions,” shared the 18-year-old. “They told me I was going mad; that I was on drugs. I was undergoing a sex change. Everyone thought they were helping me, putting me back on the right track,” she further shared. She, with time, lost connections with all her friends.

“It was better that way. I felt lighter, liberated. Now I could be in the gym without distractions. The weights were my friends,” she shared.

Once Bhowmik started winning at competitions, some of those lost friends wrote to her on social media saying they were proud of her and came to the gym to work out with her.

