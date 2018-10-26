Meet 18 Y.O. Mira Erda, The First And Only Indian Woman To Race In The JK Euro Series

When she was nine, Mira Erda began racing competitively in the inaugural JK Tyres Rotax Karting Championship. In 2014, she became the youngest female driver of Formula LGB class of race cars. And today she is the first Indian female racer to participate in the JK Euro Series.

This will be her second year in the Euro Series and 18-year-old Erda is proving that she can carve her niche amongst other seasoned racers. In a recent conversation with Firstpost, at the Kari Motor Speedway, she shared the memories of her early days on the track and experience in the JK Euro Series.

On reactions of fellows racers on seeing her, a girl getting into the cockpit

“I started racing in go-karting events when I was nine, so it was quite difficult for the boys to accept a girl in racing. Since then, I have been proving myself on the track and giving guys tough competition. I had to fight to earn the respect of my peers. It wasn’t easy because the competition is so tough. All throughout, it has been the passion and the aim to win races that keeps me going. They (fellow racers) respect me for who I am and they treat me as one of their own right now.”

On the experience of racing

“In the beginning, I competed in karting events and won a national championship. After six years in karting, I realised I was ready to take the step up and I shifted to Formula 4 and won the Rookie Champion of the Year. I raced in the Formula LGB category for three years before being included in the JK Euro Series as the first female driver. There were issues in the first year, but this year, the car is perfect and I’m improving bit by bit. I am closing the gap on the leaders, and now, I’m just one second behind all of them and have a great pace. Now that I have become used to the car, my next target is to finish on the podium.”

On dealing with the fame and attention

“I choose to focus on the races rather than the fame, which is secondary. I want to use it to inspire women to get into racing. I also try to keep myself grounded. If I start worrying about people’s expectations of me, it will affect my performance — be it positively or negatively. I am more concerned with my expectations and pushing myself to achieve them.”

On getting endorsements like Red Bull

“I want to do my best so that I can go ahead and race with Red Bull somewhere in the world and they have been very supportive towards my goal. As for our partnership, we are working on organising amateur racing championships where we get racers on board and give them a chance.”

On plans to get Erda’s Racing into the JK Tyres National Racing Championship

“That’s a long-term goal. It is quite tough to directly jump into the Formula 4 cars. We are planning to prepare the newcomers with go-karting, followed by driving in the JK Euro series, in the hope to provide them with stepping stones to reach the top.”

On her mentorship experience

“To mentor, kids has been a really great experience, but it’s also a responsibility. I have to make sure that they get the best treatment and the best experience and learn as much as they can during races, during practice sessions, and during training. I’m still learning to be a mentor from the drivers I race against, who are very encouraging and always look out for other drivers.”



On her plans for the future

“Right now, I just want to get done with JK Euro Championship and hopefully come back next year. I also want to go out and compete in the Formula 4 South East Asia Championship and also on the European circuit. Frankly, it all depends on the budget we get next year.”

