Meet 18 Y.O. Carrom Player Who Set A Guinness World Record

Last year, Hyderabad’s Shaik Husna Sameera, 18, made the Guinness World Record of playing carrom for 34 hours 45 minutes and 56 seconds straight! Driven to reach her goal, she had been practicing every day for six hours and has won a number of awards for her efforts.

She has been playing carrom since she was five and has played 23 Nationals in all categories and state championships. But it’s not just carrom that Husna is a pro at but also calligraphy for which she got the Nipuna National award in 2013 and Little Star award for speed Math in 2014. A keen dancer and a singer as well, she aims to excel in “all the things I pursue — be it academics, carrom or dancing and singing. Balancing everything is my talent.”

Her name has been suggested for Padama Shri to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu by Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Law and Justice, Skill Development, Youth and Sports Kollu Ravindra and Health Minister NMD Farook.

