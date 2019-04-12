Meet 107 Y.O. Sumita Rao, Sikkim’s Oldest Voter Who Arrived In A Wheelchair To Cast Her Vote

As the first phase of the Lok Sabha election has started, more than 14 crore people have cast their votes today. While people exercising their right to vote is surely an empowering moment, Sikkim’s 107-year-old Sumita Rai coming on a wheelchair to cast her vote is another level of inspiring that was witnessed on Thursday.

Becoming the oldest voter in Sikkim, she arrived in a wheelchair at Kamrang Secondary School polling station at Poklok Kamrang in South Sikkim.

Doordarshan News on Twitter Welcoming elders, celebrating democracy! Oldest voter in #Sikkim, 107 year old Sumitra Rai, casts her vote at Poklok Kamrang #LokSabhaElections2019 PC: @PIBGangtok

MashikMustafa on Twitter Sikkim’s Oldest Lady After Casting Her vote in on going Elections #IndiaElects #Sikkim #GeneralElections2019

In a country so populous, many feel that a single vote does not make any difference. Sumita’s dedication towards casting her vote serves as an inspiration to us, making us realize the importance of exercising our right to choose our leaders and representatives.