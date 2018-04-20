Meesha Initiates Pakistan’s #MeToo Movement As More Women Accuse Ali Zafar Of Sexual Misconduct

Ali Zafar currently seems to be in the eye of the of the storm as more women are coming forward with their stories of how the singer-actor made sexual overtures to them.

After Meesha Shafi recently shared on Twitter how she had been at the receiving end of sexual misconduct at the hands of Ali Zafar, more women have come forward to share similar stories. After’s Meesha’s accusation, Ali very promptly denied it and tweeted “I am a strong believer that the truth always prevails.”

However, makeup artist, Leena Ghani, extended her gratitude to Meesha for opening up and providing her the courage to do the same.

She wrote, “Seeing Meesha’s courage it’s impossible for me to not speak now, not only in support of her but also to say she’s not alone. In the many years, I have known Ali, he has on several occasions crossed boundaries of what is appropriate behavior between friends.”

She shared how Ali exhibits a “clear lack of respect for women” and that Meesha “isn’t and has not been alone” in this. “The memories of the times when Ali thought he could get away by saying vulgar things still disgust me,” Leena wrote.

Here is her tweet:

Leena on Twitter Thank you @itsmeeshashafi for your courage and your bravery. It’s never easy. But that should never silence us. I am in total solidarity with you. You are not alone in this because #Metoo #TimesUp #WeBelieveYou

Following this, blogger Humna Raza also came forward on Twitter with her story of the ordeal. She narrated how she saw Ali Zafar at an event some time ago and approached him for a selfie. Her request was met with a smirk from him and as she tried to click the picture she felt his hand “go up the side of her waist.”

Here is her tweet: